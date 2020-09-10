Anti-ISIS command handed over in Iraq, Syria amid regional tensions

As the US continues to lead and support the coalition against Islamic State in Iraq it now has a new general in charge as well as a new spokesperson for the coalition. These changes will see the US drawdown more troops in Iraq from around 5,200 to some 3,000. The US has transferred facilities at numerous bases shared with the Iraqis to full Iraqi control. This has come amid tensions with Russia in Syria and with Iran in Iraq. The coalition has helped train and mentor some 200,000 Iraqi forces. The latest commander of Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve is Lt. Gen. Paul Calvert, of the III Armored Corps. In 2019 Lt. Gen. Pat White took command from Lt. Gen. Paul LaCamera who had taken over from Lt. Gen. Paul Funk II, an Armored Corps general, in 2018. Prior to them Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend, who took over from Lt. Gen. Sean MacFarland, who received the command from Lt. Gen. James Terry in 2015. The command already had some 60 partner nations by 2015 and would grow to around 80. “I am confident (Calvert) will continue to build on the progress the Coalition has made, and as we move forward he will remain committed to our mutual goals of the enduring defeat of ISIS, and the long-term security, stability, and prosperity of Iraq,” said CENTCOM commander Kenneth McKenzie, during the ceremony. This is an important command that is responsible for a swath of operations across Iraq and Syria. However the US has generally transitioned from advise and assist missions that had once included special operations and direct support, to train and equip missions and now to a very light footprint that often eschews even training during the Covid-19 crisis. There are still airstrikes against ISIS. There are also armored vehicles in Syria and the US attempts to secure oil fields. In Syria the key to stability is the Syrian Democratic Forces, the group of fighters led mostly by Kurdish fighters who defeated ISIS and now secure eastern Syria. They are pressured in the north by both Turkey and Russia, the former wants to fight them and the latter wants the Syrian regime to control more. In Deir Ezzor the SDF is pressured by the Syrian regime and Iran and ISIS that all seek to stir up tribal tensions. This means the US-led mission must handle many challenges that are very different in Iraq than Syria. In Iraq the US has deployed air defense after dozens of rocket attacks on US facilities. Now that the US handed over Camp Taji and six other facilities, it basically only has forces at Al-Asad base, Union III in Baghdad, near the airport and also near Erbil in the Kurdistan region. In fact the Kurdistan region appears to be where coalition forces are safest after recent explosive attacks on supply trucks that make their way to coalition forces. In December a contractor for the coalition was killed near Kirkuk and in March three members of the coalition were killed by Iranian-backed groups. These groups demand that the US leave. The Iranian backed groups are mostly affiliated with the Popular Mobilization Units, or Hashd al-Shaabi, a militia that is now a part of the security forces. There are also some four other groups, linked to Iran, that have popped up to claim attacks. Fighting ISIS, which is the coalition’s mandate, is hampered by the tensions with Iran and Russia and others. Last year the coalition had Security Force Assistance Brigades deployed in places like Nineveh near Mosul, but today that role is largely gone and it is unclear what comes next. It is also unclear if European countries will backfill the US drawdown. France’s president was in Baghdad recently and countries like Hungary have supported the Kurdish Peshmerga. But it’s unclear whether the UK and others will continue a major role in Iraq, especially if they think the White House is not committed. The coalition statement noted that the last year saw “significant progress and change for the CJTF. As a result of partner force success, the Coalition transferred sites inside of eight Iraqi bases to full Government of Iraq control.” In fact the Iranian tensions and Covid-19 contributed to these transfers. “CJTF-OIR support in Iraq is now centralized, as Coalition advisor teams in Baghdad and Erbil provide specialized planning mentorship to ISF directorates overseeing operations, logistics, intelligence and other military functions. All elements will assist the ISF with operational planning, intelligence fusion, and air support for Iraqi-led military operations to defeat the Daesh threat in Iraq,” the coalition says.
