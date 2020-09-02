The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Arms embargo against Iran must be reinstated, Ashkenazi tells Romanian FM

Romania is a member of the European Union, which is at odds with the US and Israel over how best to handle Iran’s military and nuclear threat.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
SEPTEMBER 2, 2020 19:20
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Foreign Minister of Romania Bogdan Aurescu in Jerusalem on October 20, 2015. (photo credit: GPO/KOBI GIDEON)
The international community must rally behind the United States in its battle to reinstate an arms embargo against Iran, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi told his Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu who is in Israel for a two-day visit.
“I call on all nations to join American efforts to reinstate the [arms] embargo against Iran to prevent an Iranian arms race, and to ensure stability in the region,” Ashkenazi said while the two men spoke in Jerusalem.
Romania is a member of the European Union, which is at odds with the US and Israel over how best to handle Iran’s military and nuclear threat.
At issue for the US and Israel in particular is the scheduled lifting of the Iranian arms embargo on October 18th. The UNSC has rejected the resolution to extend the arms embargo.
As a result, the US in August triggered a snapback mechanism, by which international sanctions can be reimposed on Iran including an arms embargo. These were sanctions that were lifted in 2015 under Resolution 2231, which accompanied the Iran deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
Two UNSC presidents, the Indonesian Ambassador who held that post last month and the Niger Ambassador who holds the position this month, have dismissed the US efforts.
The issue of Iran came up during Aurescu’s meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu as well. The conversation also dealt with Lebanon.
While at Israel’s Foreign Ministry, Aurescu signed an agreement to advance projects in education culture and sports. Work groups were also created to promote cooperation in the fields of medicine, technology and agriculture.
"This visit reflects the excellent relations between the two countries. Romania is one of the friendliest nations to Israel in Europe and we greatly appreciate Romania's support for Israel in the international forums,” Ashkenazi said.
Aurescu tweeted that the “long-lasting friendship between” Romania and Israel was reconfirmed” by the signing of cooperation agreement.
“We are keen on strengthening people-to-people contacts [and] to benefit from the richness of our relation,” Aurescu wrote.
The two men also “discussed in detail” their “perspectives of the #MiddleEastPeaceProcess. #Romania stands ready to support all efforts aimed at leading to a lasting, comprehensive [and] fair solution of the conflict through the #2StatesSolution," Aurescu tweeted.
During his visit he will also meet with Palestinian leaders.


Tags United Nations romania Iran Nuclear Deal
