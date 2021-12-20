The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel was involved in Soleimani assassination - ex-IDF intel chief

This is the first time a top Israeli official has confirmed a role in the operation.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 20, 2021 16:52

Updated: DECEMBER 20, 2021 17:11
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force (photo credit: SAYYED SHAHAB-O-DIN VAJEDI/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
(photo credit: SAYYED SHAHAB-O-DIN VAJEDI/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Israel played a role in the operation in 2020 to assassinate Iran’s top commander Qasem Soleimani, the former head of Military Intelligence Maj.-Gen. (ret.) Tamir Hayman has revealed. It was the first time a top Israeli official confirmed a role in the operation.
Hayman spoke in an interview with the Malam magazine which is published by the Israeli Intelligence Heritage and Commemoration Center. 
Soleimani was the former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds Force chief. In the interview, Hayman confirmed that Israel “played a role” in the US-led targeted killing two years ago.
In May, Yahoo News reported that Israel gave the US access to multiple cellphone numbers that belonged to Qasem Soleimani to help track him.
“The assassination of Soleimani was significant since our main enemy is Iran,” Hayman said. “It is rare to locate someone so senior who is also the operator on the ground, the strategist and the fighter.”
Iranians burn U.S and Israeli flags as they gather to mourn General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Tehran, Iran January 4, 2020 (credit: NAZANIN TABATABAEE/WANA VIA REUTERS)Iranians burn U.S and Israeli flags as they gather to mourn General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Tehran, Iran January 4, 2020 (credit: NAZANIN TABATABAEE/WANA VIA REUTERS)
Hayman said that Israel has largely succeeded in denying Iranian attempts to entrench itself in Syria.
“We thwarted a lot of ways they tried to smuggle weapons and money and the headline of all of this is stopping the Iranians from entrenching themselves in Syria,” he said.


