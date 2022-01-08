The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Saudi princess and daughter released after three years in jail

Princess Basmah Bint Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, 57, a businesswoman, rights activist and member of the royal family, went missing in March 2019 along with her adult daughter Souhoud Al Sharif.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 8, 2022 21:25
Princess Basmah Bint Saud (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Princess Basmah Bint Saud
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Saudi authorities have released a princess and her daughter who had been detained without charge for nearly three years, her legal advisor said on Saturday.
Princess Basmah Bint Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, 57, a businesswoman, rights activist and member of the royal family, went missing in March 2019 along with her adult daughter Souhoud Al Sharif.
"The two ladies were released from their arbitrary imprisonment, and arrived at their home in Jeddah on Thursday 6th January, 2022," her legal advisor Henri Estramant said.
"The princess is doing fine but will be seeking medical expertise," Estramant added. "She seems worn out but is in good spirits, and thankful to reunite with her sons in person."
The Saudi government media office did not immediately reply to a request for comment. The government has never publicly commented about the case.
General view of Riyadh city, after the Saudi government eased a curfew, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh (credit: REUTERS/AHMED YOSRI) General view of Riyadh city, after the Saudi government eased a curfew, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh (credit: REUTERS/AHMED YOSRI)
In 2020, Princess Basmah said via her social media channels that she had been held in the capital Riyadh for more than a year and was sick.
The youngest child of the late King Saud, Princess Basmah has been critical of the kingdom's treatment of women.
She had been due to travel abroad for medical treatment around the time of her arrest in late February 2019, and was informed after her detention that she was accused of trying to forge a passport, a close relative said at the time.
The charges were later dropped, but she remained imprisoned along with her daughter who was with her at the time, the relative said.
Princess Basmah said in her social media posts about her detention that she had been kept in Al-Ha'ir prison.
Reuters was unable to verify independently the circumstances of her disappearance and detention.
Reuters also could not establish whether her arrest was linked to past detentions of Saudi royals and prominent citizens that sources have tied to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's consolidation of power or crackdown on dissent, including women's rights activists.
In a petition submitted to the United Nations, dated March 5 2020 and seen by Reuters, the princess's family suggested the reason for her detention might be her role "as an outspoken critic of abuses in our country of birth, but likewise for ... enquiring about the frozen fortune left (by) her father".


Tags Human rights saudi arabia Saudi royals Missing person
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Arab MKs have every right to speak Arabic during Knesset debates - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israelis must start taking responsibility for themselves - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: ‘Fowl play’ and the other pandemic

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Will Putin make Russia great again?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Meet Mansour Abbas’ radical Jewish adviser - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

COVID-19: New variant, B.1.640.2, detected in France - study

COVID-19 (illustrative)
2

Jon Stewart breaks Hollywood's silence on antisemitism in Harry Potter

Jon Stewart holds the Emmy award for the "The Daily Show" in 2011
3

Fresh violence in Kazakhstan after Russia sends troops to quell uprising

Kazakh law enforcement officers are seen on a barricade during a protest triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022.
4

Israel's Mossad bombed German, Swiss firms to stop Pakistani nukes - report

A masked protester sits next to a flag of Pakistan during an anti-Indian protest
5

COVID-19 travel: Likely no more red countries by next week – health official

Travelers seen at the Ben Gurion International Airport, on December 22, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by