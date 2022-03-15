The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
PA slams Biden administration over ‘unfulfilled promises’

PA presidential spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudaineh held talks in Ramallah with other PA officials.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: MARCH 15, 2022 17:01
US PRESIDENT Joe Biden speaks on Tuesday at the White House about the situation in Russia and Ukraine. (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
US PRESIDENT Joe Biden speaks on Tuesday at the White House about the situation in Russia and Ukraine.
(photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)

The US administration has not yet fulfilled any of the promises made by President Joe Biden to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, PA presidential spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudaineh said on Tuesday.

Abu Rudaineh’s remarks came one day after he and other senior PA officials, including PLO Executive Committee member Hussein al-Sheikh, held talks in Ramallah with US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Israeli and Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr.

Abu Rudaineh said that the “unfulfilled promises” included a pledge to reopen the US consulate in Jerusalem, maintain the status quo in the city, and oppose unilateral Israeli measures, such as the "seizure" of Palestinian money, reference to tax revenues withheld by Israel in response to payments made by the PA to families of prisoners and “martyrs.”

The PA official called on the Biden administration to revise its policies towards the ongoing Israeli measures against the Palestinians. He also called for exerting pressure on Israel to halt its “aggression and crimes” which, he added, don’t create a suitable atmosphere for any peace process.

Abu Rudaineh pointed out the world “is still committed to the two-state solution, international law and international legitimacy.” He added: “As long as there is no solution to the Palestinian issue, the region will not live in peace, and as long as Jerusalem burns, the whole region will remain in a state of instability and tension.”

PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY leader Mahmoud Abbas addresses PA officials in Ramallah. (credit: FLASH90)

Abu Rudaineh also condemned the killing of two Palestinians earlier in the day during clashes with the IDF in the refugee camps of Balata near Nablus and Qalandia in the Ramallah area. Describing the killings as “extrajudicial executions,” he warned that “this escalation could lead to an explosion.”

The Palestinian from Qalandiya camp was identified as Mohammed al-Shaham, while the one from Balata camp was identified as Nader al-Rayyan.

“Our people will not accept the continuing occupation measures against them, and they have all options to act in any way and anywhere to preserve their rights and confront the occupation,” Abu Rudaineh said. “The Palestinian leadership will continue its efforts to present files related to the Israeli government’s escalation of its crimes before all international organizations and institutions, especially the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice, as well as the United Nations and the Security Council.”

After the meeting with Amr, Sheikh said that the Palestinians “stressed that the credibility of the international community is at stake, and international legitimacy should not be divided and double standards should not be applied to the implementation of UN resolutions.”

Sheikh, who is regarded as a leading candidate to succeed Abbas, said that “it is time for those decisions to be implemented and the Israeli occupation to leave our land.”

He added that the talks with Amr covered several files, including bilateral relations and issues related to the situation with Israel, as well as regional and international issues.

The US envoy also met with PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, who told him that the Palestinians are angry because of Israeli “assaults and settler terrorism, as well as the double standards regarding the implementation of international resolutions.”

Shtayyeh urged the Biden administration to pressure Israel to abide by the signed agreements. 

He also called for halting Israeli measures against the Palestinians and “incursions” [of Jews] into the al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and the Ibrahimi Mosque (Tomb of the Patriarchs) in Hebron.

The PA premier briefed the US envoy on the financial and economic challenges facing the PA “due to external influences, illegal Israeli deductions from tax funds, and the decline in foreign aid.”

A senior PA official said that the Palestinians were “extremely disappointed” with the policies of the Biden administration towards the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“The Biden administration is not doing anything to stop Israel from destroying the two-state solution,” the official charged. “Since the beginning of the year, 20 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli security forces. The US and the international community are not putting pressure on Israel to halt its crimes. All the promises made by the Biden administration to the Palestinians have not been fulfilled. It’s time for the Palestinian leadership to assume responsibility and take implement measures taken by Palestinian institutions, including severing ties with Israel.”



