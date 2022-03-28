Two deadly attacks in the heart of two Israeli cities in the span of less than a week have claimed the lives of six Israeli citizens and will force the country’s security establishment to investigate in-depth how they missed the planning of Sunday’s attack.

The footage of the attack, which was caught on CCTV cameras, showed two men open fire on a group of officers. One victim was shot four times in 40 seconds by one of the terrorists before he manhandled her and stole her weapon using it to open fire on others in the area.

The attack, which claimed the lives of two young Border Police officers - Yezen Falah, Shirel Abukarat- was claimed by the Islamic State. It was a devasting attack that could have been much worse. The attackers had arrived at the scene with 1,100 bullets, at least three handguns and six knives.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

By luck alone, officers belonging to the Police’s YAMAS undercover unit were eating dinner 30 meters away and were able to stop the attackers less than 2 minutes after they began their rampage.

The two terrorists carried out the attack less than a week after an IS supporter stabbed four Israeli civilians to death in Beersheba.

The scene of a car ramming and stabbing attack outside the big shopping center in Beer Sheva, southern Israel, on March 22, 2022. (credit: FLASH90)

Questions must be asked. This was clearly an attack that had been planned and trained for. How did the security forces miss this? How were the attackers able to amass such an arsenal without being noticed?

The continued plague of violence and murders in Israel’s Arab communities has rocked the country that for decades ignored the violence that had been sweeping the community. And while many of the weapons are handguns, others are military-grade such as M-16s, AR15s, AK-47s, bullpups, and more.

The amount of illegal weaponry on the streets in Israel is catastrophic. According to GunPolicy.org in 2017 there were an estimated 267,000 illegal weapons in Israel, by 2020 that number close to doubled, with a Knesset estimate reporting some 400,000 illegal weapons circulating around the country.

But that’s just one issue. How did the Police and Shin Bet internal security services miss the radicalization of the attackers?

There have been Islamic State attacks in Israel in the past, but since the collapse of the group’s territorial caliphate in 2019, the group has struggled to attract support from those who could carry out attacks in their name. The threat posed by the terror group had diminished, many thought, and focus by security forces around the world shifted to other threats targeting their citizens.

During the height of the Islamic State’s power, close to 100 Israelis joined the terror group and several Israeli-Arabs were arrested by the Shin Bet and Israel Police for seeking to join the group. Several of those who joined the group were killed and a small number are believed to have returned to Israel, either by their own accord or after being caught by Turkish authorities while trying to cross the border and deported back to Israel.

According to reports, the majority of those imprisoned for their support for the terror group have been released from prison and like the attacker in Beersheba, they were not followed by police.

In October 2015 authorities broke up the first known case of an IS plot in Israel and indicted seven Israeli-Arabs on charges of belonging to an IS cell planning to attack military targets.

The first deadly attack believed to have been inspired by the jihadist group was in January 2016 when an Israeli-Arab went on a shooting spree in Tel Aviv killing three people, six months later two Palestinians shot dead four Israelis at Tel Aviv’s Sarona Market.

Years have passed since the last attack carried out by Islamic State-affiliated terrorists, but it has again reared its destructive head.

In addition to possible terror attacks carried out by Palestinians during the month of Ramadan, Israel’s security forces will now again have to shift back towards the threat posed by the jihadist group.

"A second attack by ISIS supporters inside Israel requires the security forces to adapt quickly to the new threat. And so we will do," said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday, urging citizens to be vigilant. "Together, we will also be able to defeat this enemy."

But while you can destroy the group’s caliphate, its ideology is much tougher to kill.

The attack in Beersheba, carried out by Mohammed Abu al-Kiyan, a Bedouin man from the nearby town of Hura, was shot dead by armed civilians at the scene after he stabbed four Israeli civilians to death at a shopping center in the heart of the city.

While al-Kiyan was a known Islamic State supporter and had family members who joined the jihadist group in Syria, The Jerusalem Post has learned that the Police are leaning towards the belief that the attack was nationally motivated and not carried out in the name of IS.

The attack lasted eight minutes, and Israel Police arrived at the scene four minutes after al-Kiyan was killed.

It was eight minutes of carnage that should have been a warning for the Shin Bet and Israel Police. While they did increase their alert level across the country, they missed the attackers from Umm el-Fahm, one of whom had a brother serving in the police.

According to a report in Haaretz, one of the terrorists, Ibrahim Agbarieh, tried to join the Islamic State.

One of the Hadera attackers had also previously posted photos where is he seen next to Raed Salah, the leader of the Northern Branch of the Islamic Movement in Israel. Since his release from prison earlier this year, he has been spearheading the call for violence.

There is real concern by the security establishment of copycat attacks following the two deadly attacks this past week. There is fear that religious radicalization and the holidays of Ramadan, Passover and Easter will lead to an explosion not seen in Israel for many years. Following the two attacks security forces have increased their alert and readiness across the country, not only in Jerusalem and the West Bank.

In addition to the lone wolf terrorists like Israel has seen in the past including the attacker from Beersheba, terror groups like Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hezbollah - all of which praised the attack- may try to carry out attacks in order to fan the flames.

In addition to the religious holidays, there is also the first anniversary of Operation Guardian of the Walls which saw riots across the country in mixed Israeli-Arab cities like Lod and in the Negev, as well as Land Day and the continued tensions in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

Sources told The Post that the brother is not responsible for the attacker’s actions, and while that is true, the question remains: the writing was on the Facebook walls of the attackers. If they missed the attacks in Beersheba and Hadera, what is in store for Israel in the coming months?