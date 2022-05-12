The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Dealing with suicide becomes a political issue in Jordan

Public suicide attempts criminalized as their use for protest mounts

By DAOUD KUTTAB/THE MEDIA LINE
Published: MAY 12, 2022 00:52

Updated: MAY 12, 2022 00:55
JORDANIAN PRIME MINISTER Bisher al-Khasawneh speaks during a visit to Lebanon last year. Although Jordan plays an important role in securing Israel’s long eastern border, that doesn’t mean he can erupt into a seditious salute to Palestinian rioters. (photo credit: MOHAMED AZAKIR/REUTERS)
JORDANIAN PRIME MINISTER Bisher al-Khasawneh speaks during a visit to Lebanon last year. Although Jordan plays an important role in securing Israel’s long eastern border, that doesn’t mean he can erupt into a seditious salute to Palestinian rioters.
(photo credit: MOHAMED AZAKIR/REUTERS)

Jordanian officials are struggling to deal with an increase in suicides and attempted suicides as unemployment continues to plague a country that has little in terms of natural resources. 

For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org

Both houses of Jordan’s Parliament have approved a controversial amendment to the Penal Code that will allow judges to imprison persons who attempt to commit suicide in a public location. Jordanian officials believe that most suicide attempts are public displays of protest rather than genuine efforts at ending one’s life. 

Jordanian soldiers stand guard during the Jordan's Prime Minister visit to the border crossing at the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, Jordan July 1, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/MUHAMMAD HAMED)Jordanian soldiers stand guard during the Jordan's Prime Minister visit to the border crossing at the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, Jordan July 1, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/MUHAMMAD HAMED)

The Senate approved the bill Tuesday after a strong plea by Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, who argued that the country has an obligation to protect the lives of its citizens. It was already approved by the House of Representatives. 

“Jordan’s official religion is Islam and that all heavenly religions reject suicide or any attempt to take one’s life,” Khasawneh said. 

Italy, the United Arab Emirates and Oman all have similar laws, the prime minister said. 

Khasawneh said that normally a judge would order a psychological examination and, if he is convinced that the person has mental problems, he is allowed to reduce the punishment. 

The prime minister insisted that most attempts at suicide are not serious. 



Tags Middle East suicide The Media Line
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi flags flown at Disney World entrance - watch

General view of a farewell event at Disney World on the final night before closure due to coronavirus concerns, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., March 15, 2020
2

False report that Russian frigate hit by Ukrainian anti-ship missiles

Permanent group of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, 2016
3

Nearly 13% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 had neurologic symptoms - study

Study results show elevated blood flow and improved oxygenation in the brain of patients suffering from cognitive impairment
4

3 dead, 4 injured in ax murder terror attack in Elad, Israel

Israeli Security and rescue personnel work at the scene following an incident in Elad, in central Israel, May 5, 2022.
5

Putin apologizes to Bennett for Lavrov’s Hitler comments

RIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Sochi, last October.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by