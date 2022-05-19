Israel summons Dutch envoy over FM Hoekstra's meeting with Al-Haq

Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid summoned the Netherland's Ambassador Hans Docter on Thursday after Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra pushed back at Israel's designation of the Palestinian NGO Al-Haq as a terror organization by meeting with the group in Ramallah.

Docter spoke with the NGO in Ramallah during his first trip to Israel and the Palestinian territories since taking office in January.

"You have to look at the facts here," Hoekstra told a small group of reporters in Jerusalem after the Wednesday visit, explaining that he had not seen any evidence which showed that Al-Haq was connected to terror activity.

"There isn't a single European state – nor the United States — that has arrived at the same conclusions as has Israel.

"If there is proof, then we should see and we should review it," he said late Wednesday night, during his first visit to Israel since taking office in January.

Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured) at the State Department in Washington, US, April 14, 2022. (credit: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS)

"An accusation in and of itself can" never be sufficient "for a country that subscribes to the rule of law."

Israel last year declared six Palestinian terror organizations as terror entities, including Addameer, Bisan Center, Defense for Children International-Palestine (DCIP), Union of Agricultural Work Committees (UAWC) and Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees (UPWC).

The Netherlands had an indirect financial relationship with both Al-Haq and DCIP.

Hoekstra later clarified that "the Netherlands takes terrorist allegations" with the utmost seriousness. "Because of this, the government asked Israel to provide additional information on the listings to define" its "own position on this."

"The information we received was carefully assessed. However, the information that was provided to the Netherlands was not sufficiently detailed or specific to justify the listings and to attach consequences to them or our cooperation."

The former Dutch government had cut funding to the UAWC at the start of January during its last days in office, but the Dutch Foreign Ministry clarified that this was done based on "the outcomes of an independent and external review."

Hoekstra said that the Netherlands held NGOs to high standards and would always hold them "accountable" but only if the "severe accusations" made against them are "backed up by proof."

Representatives of the Palestinian NGO Musawa and two left-wing Israeli NGOs, Breaking the Silence and B'Tselem, were also at the meeting with Hoekstra.

While in Israel, Hoekstra visited Yad Vashem, the World Holocausts Remembrance Center and met with Lapid in Jerusalem.

In Ramallah, Hoekstra spoke with Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mahmoud Shtayyeh and Foreign Affairs Minister Riyad Malki.