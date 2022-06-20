Iran's housing costs give insight to regime's internal fights - analysis

Iran’s rental rates have been rising dramatically in recent years, says Iranian news source Tasnim News.

Tansim's economic correspondent writes that, according to the recent statistics published by the Deputy Minister of Housing and Construction, the rental rates in Tehran have increased by about 880% from 1990 to May of this year. Even though more than one iteration of the Iranian government has attempted to institute price controls, apparently this hasn’t worked.

The recent article from Tasnim likely reveals just the tip of the iceberg in terms of how bad things have gotten. Iran is suffering from inflation and economic problems, like other countries. And, just like other countries, it is harmed by the pandemic and supply chain problems.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The sanctions that are in place and the mismanaged economy mean that the Islamic Republic is already vulnerable. Tehran also wastes money on military programs, leaving the people to suffer and resulting in many protests. The recent collapse of a building in Abadan also led to mass protests.

The article seeks to blame the previous Iranian government for the problems. This is how state media can critique the government without critiquing the government, by pretending to blame “previous” administrations. But the evidence is clear. Rent increased by 50% last winter in general, and by 51% in Tehran, the article claims, while many cities also saw double-digit increases.

A general view of the collapse of a ten-storey building in Abadan, Iran May 23, 2022. (credit: WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Who is to blame? “Some governments and parliamentarians have always cited real estate consultants as one of the causes of the housing market turmoil, especially in the rental sector,” the article says.

BUT THE real estate experts also blame the banks. These dealers in real estate claim that “banks are the cause of the disorder in this sector.” Others say that Iran must match supply with demand.

“In previous governments, rental rates increased by 7 to 13 percent with the agreement of landlord and tenant. Due to the inflation of the country, the owners of the property, which they bought for one billion tomans [$31,500] this year, will make several times more profit next year, but the tenants will have to move to the outskirts of the cities due to inflation.”

Iran, like the rest of the world, is suffering from inflation. There are other problems as well. There apparently are vacant or unused housing units. The current government is being advised to increase construction as well, to build almost a million new housing units. The government may also try to “control” the market.

Tasnim lays the blame on the “incompetence of the previous government as the reason for the tenants' troubles today.” The article also notes that “meanwhile, the Ministry of Roads and relevant officials do not provide much information about rental housing and are not willing to provide explanations to the media.”

The news agency is not entirely in favor of price controls. “The reality is that economic markets, especially the housing sector, cannot be controlled by order. This area is in a state of disarray due to the inaction of the previous government and the strong stimulation of demand by the former Minister of Roads and Urban Development, and this part should be saved from this situation with a comprehensive plan.”

What the article reveals is the chaos inside Iran and how the country is sitting on a tenuous economic system that the government has eroded even further. The regime puts on a brave face and talks about “resistance.” But this is a distraction from the overall failures at home and the current complexities related to supply chain problems and inflation.

Ironically, Iran is facing the same difficulties that people in the US or Israel are facing in terms of economics, but the regime prefers to encourage conflict rather than look at the struggle for economic success and one that the whole world must face together. In the end, the blame game will fall on the former government, but the real insight of articles like this is that Iran is struggling at home.