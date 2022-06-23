The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Lebanon's Mikati set to be named PM, vote count shows

The Sunni Muslim billionaire secured the support of at least 50 of parliament's 128 lawmakers, according to a Reuters tally, including the Iran-backed party Hezbollah.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 23, 2022 17:01
Lebanon's new Prime Minister-Designate Najib Mikati gestures as he talks at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon, July 26, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR/FILE PHOTO)
Lebanon's new Prime Minister-Designate Najib Mikati gestures as he talks at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon, July 26, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR/FILE PHOTO)

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati was set to be nominated premier again on Thursday after winning enough support from lawmakers, facing the challenge of forming a new government as the country's devastating financial crisis festers.

The Sunni Muslim billionaire secured the support of at least 50 of parliament's 128 lawmakers, according to a Reuters tally, including the Iran-backed Shi'ite Muslim party Hezbollah, in consultations convened by President Michel Aoun.

But with splits running deep among Lebanon's ruling elite, it is widely believed Mikati will struggle to form a government, spelling political paralysis that could hamper reforms agreed with the IMF to unlock aid.

Now in its third year, the meltdown has sunk the currency by more than 90%, spread poverty, paralyzed the financial system and frozen depositors out of their savings, in Lebanon's most destabilizing crisis since the 1975-90 civil war.

Mikati, who has already served as prime minister three times, continues in a caretaker role until a government is formed, a process that typically goes on for months as political factions divvy up roles in cabinet and beyond.

Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati leaves the parliament building under the escort of body guards, after winning 68 out of 128 votes in a vote of confidence on the third day of the parliamentary session in Beirut, Lebanon, July 7, 2011. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR/FILE PHOTO)Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati leaves the parliament building under the escort of body guards, after winning 68 out of 128 votes in a vote of confidence on the third day of the parliamentary session in Beirut, Lebanon, July 7, 2011. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR/FILE PHOTO)

POWER STRUGGLE

Analysts and politicians expect this cabinet formation process to be further complicated by a looming struggle over who will replace Aoun, the Hezbollah-aligned Maronite Christian head of state, when his term ends on Oct. 31.

Parliament - which elects the new president - emerged highly fractured from a general election last month. The heavily armed Hezbollah and its allies lost their majority, reform-minded newcomers made a strong showing and the Saudi-aligned Christian Lebanese Forces party gained seats.

Reflecting the new landscape, Mikati, who hails from the northern city of Tripoli, was on course to secure around 20 fewer votes than when he was last designated prime minister in September.

Mikati's cabinet secured a draft IMF funding deal worth $3 billion in April, contingent on the implementation of reforms that Lebanon's ruling factions have long obstructed.

An IMF deal is widely seen as the gateway to easing the financial crisis, but the political and financial elite remain divided on the details, including how to share out an estimated $70 billion in losses in the financial system.



