Saudi crown prince says NEOM business zone will likely be listed in 2024

Construction has begun on NEOM, a business zone in Tabuk province aimed at diversifying Saudi Arabia's economy.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 26, 2022 04:50
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman announces a zero-carbon city called "The Line" to be built at NEOM in northwestern Saudi Arabia, January 10, 2021.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman announces a zero-carbon city called "The Line" to be built at NEOM in northwestern Saudi Arabia, January 10, 2021.
(photo credit: BANDAR ALGALOUD/COURTESY OF SAUDI ROYAL COURT/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Tuesday that the NEOM business zone will likely be publicly listed in 2024, al-Ekhbariya TV reported.

Construction has begun on NEOM, a business zone in Tabuk province aimed at diversifying the economy of the world's top oil exporter.

"NEOM will add a trillion riyals ($266 billion) to the Saudi stock market value. At least 1.2 trillion in the beginning and the overall will increase after project completion to exceed 5 trillion," said the crown prince, who is the kingdom's de-facto ruler.

The kingdom's sovereign wealth fund is the cornerstone investor in NEOM, a 26,500-square-km (10,230-square-mile) high-tech development on the Red Sea with several zones, including an industrial and logistics areas, planned for completion in 2025.

He added in remarks to reporters that all ventures in which the sovereign wealth fund is an investor will be listed on the stock market.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaks during the Gulf Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Economic goals

"We aim to make Saudi one of the largest three stock markets on the planet."

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Prince Mohammed said the government will raise 500 billion riyals of capital in 2027 and tap the market for an additional 200 billion-300 billion riyals for NEOM.

"We aim to make Saudi one of the largest three stock markets on the planet," the crown prince said.



Tags saudi arabia economy Mohammed bin Salman
