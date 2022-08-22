Israel and Lebanon close to an agreement on maritime border dispute

A final agreement in the maritime border negotiations between Israel and Lebanon over the dispute surrounding the Karish gas field could be signed as early as next month, Israeli officials assessed on Monday.

Russia's state-owned media outlet Sputnik reported last week that the two Middle East neighbors are closing in on an agreement that would see their maritime border clearly defined.

According to the report, a Lebanese source confirmed that an agreement is very close, adding that they will soon announce it to the US mediator Amos Hochstein. This is despite threats made recently by Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.

The Hezbollah leader said that "we are heading toward an escalation "if the US mediator does not give Lebanon what it asked for in terms of its rights."

He added that the US State Department mediating team led by Amos Hochstein is "still wasting time" which is "running out."

Lebanon's caretaker Energy Minister Walid Fayad, gestures as he meets with US Senior Advisor for Energy Security Amos Hochstein, in Beirut Lebanon June 13, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

Israel and Lebanon's maritime border dispute

Israel and Lebanon have had a years-long, ongoing dispute on who has the rights to the maritime territories that contain natural gas fields in which the two sides have yet to agree on a border.

Energy Minister Karin Elharrar claimed earlier this month that Israel made a serious offer to Lebanon and hopes to successfully bring maritime border talks to an end. “I call on Lebanon to take what is a very significant step for them towards becoming a country that produces gas, in order to solve their economic and energy crisis," Elharrar added.

There have been calls within Israel, mostly from the opposition, to hold a national referendum on any agreement reached with Lebanon.

According to the Kohelet Policy Forum think tank, Israeli law requires the government to hold a national referendum on any agreement reached with Lebanon over the maritime border.