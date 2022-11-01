Bahrain’s Minister of Industry & Commerce visits Margalit Startup City

Bahrain's Minister of Industry and Commerce, Mr. H.E. Zayed Rashid Al Zayani, was welcomed on Monday to the Jerusalem headquarters of Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) and Margalit Startup Cities organizations, as well as their founder and chairman Erel Margalit.

Margalit Startup Cities introduced a project to Al Zayani involving advancing innovation in social advancements and developing an ecosystem that brings together public, private, and third-sector institutions.

“For us, innovation is not only business but a way to bring people together. Margalit Startup City is a place where young people, artists and musicians, Jews and Arabs, come together," Margalit explained to Al Zayani.

After giving Alzayani examples of regional cooperation within the Margalit Startup City, Margalit stressed the opportunity to increase cooperation between Israeli technology with Bahrain and countries across the region.

CEO Erel Margalit (credit: Studio LOVEN)

“Bahrain is a leader in fintech and is creating a workplace in insurance, and it would be a privilege to work together with you in this field.” Erel Margalit, founder and chairman of Margalit Startup Cities

"Bahrain is a leader in fintech and is creating a workplace in insurance, and it would be a privilege to work together with you in this field, along with climate tech, food tech, and health tech – all of these technologies can make a big difference," Margalit declared.

Bahrain's Minister of Industry and Commerce responds

Al Zayani thanked Margalit for her warm welcome, adding “we will remain committed to the Abraham Accords whatever happens, and there will be many more visits from Bahrain and from Israel, and the only way to look is forward.”

“You have taken something in ruins and turned it into something of hope. I wanted this group to come and see for themselves,” Al Zayani said about the Jerusalem headquarters. “I have seen already what change is taking place in Israel, how the landscape has changed with technology, innovation and growth.”

“We hope to see your center set up in Bahrain as soon as possible,” Al Zayani concluded.