The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Archeology Premium Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Bahrain’s Minister of Industry & Commerce visits Margalit Startup City

Chairman Erel Margalit stressed the opportunity to increase cooperation between Israeli technology with Bahrain and countries across the region.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 1, 2022 05:40

Updated: NOVEMBER 1, 2022 05:46
Minister Zayed Bin Rashid Al Zayani. (photo credit: Ministry of Industry, Kingdom of Bahrain)
Minister Zayed Bin Rashid Al Zayani.
(photo credit: Ministry of Industry, Kingdom of Bahrain)

Bahrain's Minister of Industry and Commerce, Mr. H.E. Zayed Rashid Al Zayani, was welcomed on Monday to the Jerusalem headquarters of Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) and Margalit Startup Cities organizations, as well as their founder and chairman Erel Margalit.

Margalit Startup Cities introduced a project to Al Zayani involving advancing innovation in social advancements and developing an ecosystem that brings together public, private, and third-sector institutions. 

“For us, innovation is not only business but a way to bring people together. Margalit Startup City is a place where young people, artists and musicians, Jews and Arabs, come together," Margalit explained to Al Zayani. 

After giving Alzayani examples of regional cooperation within the Margalit Startup City, Margalit stressed the opportunity to increase cooperation between Israeli technology with Bahrain and countries across the region.

CEO Erel Margalit (credit: Studio LOVEN) CEO Erel Margalit (credit: Studio LOVEN)

“Bahrain is a leader in fintech and is creating a workplace in insurance, and it would be a privilege to work together with you in this field.”

Erel Margalit, founder and chairman of Margalit Startup Cities

"Bahrain is a leader in fintech and is creating a workplace in insurance, and it would be a privilege to work together with you in this field, along with climate tech, food tech, and health tech – all of these technologies can make a big difference," Margalit declared. 

Bahrain's Minister of Industry and Commerce responds

Al Zayani thanked Margalit for her warm welcome, adding “we will remain committed to the Abraham Accords whatever happens, and there will be many more visits from Bahrain and from Israel, and the only way to look is forward.”

“You have taken something in ruins and turned it into something of hope. I wanted this group to come and see for themselves,” Al Zayani said about the Jerusalem headquarters. “I have seen already what change is taking place in Israel, how the landscape has changed with technology, innovation and growth.”

“We hope to see your center set up in Bahrain as soon as possible,” Al Zayani concluded.



Tags Israel startup bahrain Erel Margalit
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New, troubling developments' with Russia's nuclear arsenal -US official

A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is launched during the exercises by nuclear forces in an unknown location in Russia, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022.
2

Russia warns West: We can target your commercial satellites

Satellite view of artillery impacts and burning fields, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, Chernihiv, March 18, 2022 in this handout.
3

If you solve this optical illusion in six seconds you will break the world record

Is this too easy?
4

'World's dirtiest man' dies shortly after bathing for first time in decades

"Uncle Haji," world's "dirtiest man," at his home in Iran
5

Are you too easily influenced? This optical illusion will tell you

A female or a male figure?
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by