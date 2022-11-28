The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Taliban helped build Qatar World Cup stadiums, made profit - Telegraph

Taliban officials were even given allowances to live in Qatar during peace negotiations with the US and the UN.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 28, 2022 13:16
A FIFA World Cup trophy replica is seen on the pitch before the match at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar, November 20, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH)
A FIFA World Cup trophy replica is seen on the pitch before the match at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar, November 20, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH)

The Taliban terrorist group reportedly assisted in building stadiums for the World Cup in Qatar and made a profit by assisting in the construction, according to a Friday exclusive report by The Telegraph.

The terrorist group reportedly made its profit by providing construction equipment. Over the past couple of years, senior Taliban officials used "lucrative salaries tied to peace talks to buy and then subcontract heavy machinery," the report said citing the Taliban's Doha office. “Some Taliban members had between six and ten pieces of heavy machinery each in Doha and would earn up to £10,000 per machine per month."

Taliban officials were even given allowances to live in Qatar during peace negotiations with the US and the UN, according to another two Taliban sources the report cited.

“Some Taliban members had between six and ten pieces of heavy machinery each in Doha and would earn up to £10,000 per machine per month."

Talibans office in Doha

More controversy in stadiums' construction

The Taliban being involved in the construction of the World Cup venues only adds to the controversy that this year's tournament in Qatar has garnered. As much of its controversy has also been targeted at Qatari officials for labor abuse allegations, which may have caused many deaths among migrant workers.

Migrant workers watch Qatar v. Ecuador at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Al Khor, Qatar, November 20, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/MARKO DJURICA)Migrant workers watch Qatar v. Ecuador at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Al Khor, Qatar, November 20, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/MARKO DJURICA)

The official count in the number of deaths among workers on World Cup sites is 37, according to a Sunday report from The Guardian. However, many believe that is not even close to the real number of deaths, which were caused by high temperatures, heat-related illnesses and workplace accidents.

A February 2021 analysis from The Guardian says that the number of migrant worker deaths in Qatar exceed 6,500 since the official announcement on December 2010 that Qatar would host the tournament 12 years later. However, that number may have increased since The Guardian analysis was published.



Tags Migrant workers taliban qatar world cup soccer
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Jerusalem bombings: Teenager killed, 19 others injured

Israeli security forces and medics gather in Jerusalem following an explosion at a bus stop which wounded at least seven people, two of them seriously, on November 23, 2022.
2

World Cup: Qatar won't allow cooked Kosher food, public Jewish prayer

People walk past an illuminated soccer ball ahead of the FIFA 2022 World cup soccer tournament at Katara Cultural Village in Doha, Qatar November 15, 2022.
3

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump may have reported Trump to the FBI - Cohen

Ivanka Trump, daughter of Former US President Donald Trump and Ivana Trump and her husband Jared Kushner arrive to attend the funeral for Ivana Trump, socialite and first wife of former US President Donald Trump, at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, in New York City, US, July 20, 2022. R
4

Jerusalem bombing funeral: 'Aryeh didn't know anger'

Funeral of Aryeh Shechopek who was killed earlier today in a terror attack when two explosions at two bus stops at the entrances to Jerusalem that also left at least another 13 injured.
5

Why is there now a wave of demand for interior designers?

Interior design
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by