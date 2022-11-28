Taliban helped build Qatar World Cup stadiums, made profit - Telegraph

The Taliban terrorist group reportedly assisted in building stadiums for the World Cup in Qatar and made a profit by assisting in the construction, according to a Friday exclusive report by The Telegraph.

The terrorist group reportedly made its profit by providing construction equipment. Over the past couple of years, senior Taliban officials used "lucrative salaries tied to peace talks to buy and then subcontract heavy machinery," the report said citing the Taliban's Doha office. “Some Taliban members had between six and ten pieces of heavy machinery each in Doha and would earn up to £10,000 per machine per month."

Taliban officials were even given allowances to live in Qatar during peace negotiations with the US and the UN, according to another two Taliban sources the report cited.

More controversy in stadiums' construction

The Taliban being involved in the construction of the World Cup venues only adds to the controversy that this year's tournament in Qatar has garnered. As much of its controversy has also been targeted at Qatari officials for labor abuse allegations, which may have caused many deaths among migrant workers.

Migrant workers watch Qatar v. Ecuador at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Al Khor, Qatar, November 20, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/MARKO DJURICA)

The official count in the number of deaths among workers on World Cup sites is 37, according to a Sunday report from The Guardian. However, many believe that is not even close to the real number of deaths, which were caused by high temperatures, heat-related illnesses and workplace accidents.

A February 2021 analysis from The Guardian says that the number of migrant worker deaths in Qatar exceed 6,500 since the official announcement on December 2010 that Qatar would host the tournament 12 years later. However, that number may have increased since The Guardian analysis was published.