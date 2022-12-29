The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Border security discussed at landmark Syrian-Turkish talks - Turkish official

Wednesday's meeting was the highest-level encounter reported between the sides since the start of the Syrian war more than a decade ago.

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 29, 2022 16:00
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar speaks during a news conference in Istanbul, Turkey August 20, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya/File Photo)
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar speaks during a news conference in Istanbul, Turkey August 20, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya/File Photo)

Landmark talks between the Syrian and Turkish defense ministers in Moscow included border security and how Turkey can act jointly against Kurdish militants, a senior Turkish official said, after a meeting underlining thawing ties between the foes.

Wednesday's meeting was the highest-level encounter reported between the sides since the start of the Syrian war more than a decade ago. Turkey has played a major part in the conflict, backing President Bashar al-Assad's opponents and sending troops into the north.

The rapprochement, brought about with encouragement from Assad's most powerful ally Russia, could reshape the war. But obstacles include the fate of rebel fighters backed by Turkey and that of millions of civilians, many of whom fled to the Turkish border to escape Assad's rule.

The Turkish official described the meeting as "positive."

That echoed a Syrian defense ministry statement issued after the meeting, which was also attended by the Russian defense minister and the Syrian and Turkish intelligence chiefs, who have met repeatedly in recent months.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad visit the Hmeymim air base in Latakia Province, Syria December 11, 2017 (credit: SPUTNIK/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/ VIA REUTERS) Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad visit the Hmeymim air base in Latakia Province, Syria December 11, 2017 (credit: SPUTNIK/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/ VIA REUTERS)

"It was discussed how the Turkish side can act jointly against terrorist organizations such as (the Kurdish) YPG and Daesh in order to ensure the territorial integrity of Syria and the fight against terrorism," the Turkish official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

"It was discussed how the Turkish side can act jointly against terrorist organizations such as (the Kurdish) YPG and Daesh in order to ensure the territorial integrity of Syria and the fight against terrorism."

Turkish official

"It was emphasized that Turkey's priority is border security."

Badran Jia Kurd, a senior official in the Kurdish-led autonomous administration of northern Syria, said he expected "a new phase of deals and plans ... hostile to the interests of Syrians" to develop from the meetings.

Speaking to Reuters, he expressed concern this would "strike the gains made by our people in northern and eastern Syria."

Turkey has mounted three incursions into northern Syria largely aimed at the Syrian Kurdish group the YPG, which established autonomy over much of the north as the war began in 2011.

Turkey views the YPG as a national security threat because of its ties to the militant Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), and has been threatening another incursion since a deadly bomb attack in Istanbul last month.

Both Russia and the United States, which has partnered with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in fighting Islamic State in Syria, have objected to this.

Notwithstanding occasional clashes, the YPG and Damascus have largely stayed out of each other's way during the war and have shared foes, including Turkey-backed groups.

But Damascus opposes Kurdish autonomy demands, and talks for a political settlement have made no progress.

 

Continuing the dialogue

Turkish-Syrian rapprochement seemed unthinkable earlier in the conflict, which has killed hundreds of thousands of people, drawn in numerous foreign powers, and splintered Syria.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has called Assad a terrorist and said there could be no peace in Syria with him in office, while Assad has called Erdogan a thief for "stealing" Syrian land.

Al-Watan, a pro-Syrian government newspaper, cited sources saying the defense ministers' meeting would not have happened "if matters had not been moving in an acceptable way and according to what Damascus wanted" during previous meetings.

Syrian state news agency SANA, citing its correspondent, said the sides discussed "efforts to combat terrorism, the situation in Syria, and the question of refugees" at the meeting.

The three ministers affirmed "the importance of continuing the joint dialog for the sake of stability of the situation in Syria and the region," SANA added.

The Turkish official also said it was emphasized at the meeting "that immigration from Syria to Turkey was no longer welcome." Turkey hosts at least 3.7 million Syrian refugees, the world's largest refugee population. Public sentiment turned somewhat against the refugees as Turkey's economic woes mounted.

"The first goal will be to build trust. Both sides will be looking for wins," said Huseyin Bagci, professor of international relations at Middle East Technical University, Ankara, calling the meeting "an important step towards normalization."



Tags security Middle East border wall Syria and Turkey
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kremlin says no chance of peace with Kyiv after Zelensky Washington trip

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
2

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
3

Loser of the year Donald Trump blames the Jews - opinion

Former US President Donald Trump makes a fist while reacting to applause after speaking at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville, North Carolina, US June 5, 2021.
4

World order on verge of cliff - first Israeli national intel assessment

An Iranian missile takes off in 2008 during a test.
5

Blasts reported at Russia's Engels air base

A Russian officer stands in front of a TU-160 bomber, or Blackjack, at a military airbase in Engels, some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow, August 7, 2008.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by