Blinken formally announces trip to Egypt, Israel, and the PA

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is coming to Israel to discuss peace in the region and other pressing issues.

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: JANUARY 26, 2023 17:01
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Tunisian President Kais Saied (not pictured) during the US-Africa Leaders Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC (photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/POOL VIA REUTERS)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Tunisian President Kais Saied (not pictured) during the US-Africa Leaders Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC
(photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/POOL VIA REUTERS)

WASHINGTON – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to the Middle East on Sunday, for a trip that will include visits to Egypt, Israel, and the Palestinian Authority.

According to the State Department, his first stop will be Cairo, where he will meet with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, and senior Egyptian officials “to advance the US-Egypt strategic partnership and promote peace and security in the region, including through shared support for elections in Libya and the ongoing Sudanese-led political process.”

Aims of his visit to Israel

On Monday, Blinken will arrive in Israel, where he is expected to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, and other senior leaders, “to discuss the enduring US support for Israel’s security, particularly against threats from Iran.”

“The Secretary will also discuss Israel’s deepening integration into the region, Israeli-Palestinian relations and the importance of a two-state solution, and a range of other global and regional issues,” the State Department announced.

In the West Bank, Blinken will meet with Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas and senior PA officials, “to discuss Israeli-Palestinian relations and the importance of a two-state solution, political reforms, and further strengthening the US relationship with the Palestinian people and leadership.”

US SECRETARY of State Antony Blinken meets President Isaac Herzog in Washington in October. This month at the J Street conference, Blinken praised Israel’s democratic elections and congratulated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his victory. (credit: STEFANI REYNOLDS/REUTERS) US SECRETARY of State Antony Blinken meets President Isaac Herzog in Washington in October. This month at the J Street conference, Blinken praised Israel’s democratic elections and congratulated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his victory. (credit: STEFANI REYNOLDS/REUTERS)

“With both Israeli and Palestinian leaders, the Secretary will underscore the urgent need for the parties to take steps to de-escalate tensions in order to put an end to the cycle of violence that has claimed too many innocent lives,” said the State Department. “He also will discuss the importance of upholding the historic status quo the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount in Jerusalem, in words and in actions.”

His three-day visit to the Middle East will include discussion on “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Iran, Israeli-Palestinian relations and preserving the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and the protection of human rights and democratic values, among other topics,” the State Department said. “The Secretary will engage with civil society throughout the trip to underscore our commitment to human rights, support for civil society, and the enduring importance of people-to-people ties.”



