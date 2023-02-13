Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is set to visit China this week, hoping it will help cement ties and bring trade deals for Iran. It has already sunk a lot of political gambling into working with China, and it has not paid off so far.

This is all part of Iran’s shift to a policy towards the “east,” working with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and Russia, via drone exports. It has, in general, given up on dealing with the West.

According to reports, the Iranian president was invited by China’s President Xi Jinping. “Raisi’s three-day visit comes after a joint declaration by Xi and Gulf leaders in December prompted frustrations in Tehran,” the SCMP noted on its website.

“On the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Uzbekistan in September, Xi told Raisi that China viewed its relations with Iran from a ‘strategic and long-term perspective’ and was ready to increase communication and coordination with Iran,” the report noted.

Documenting the visit

IRANIAN PRESIDENT Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a cabinet meeting in Tehran, last week. (credit: Presidential Website/West Asia News Agency/Reuters)

Iranian pro-regime media is following the visit closely. Tasnim media said it is important because it shows Iran is being treated as an “equal,” in contrast to how Iran feels it is treated in the West. Iran also respects China – it does not respect the West and regularly kidnaps or targets westerners.

Iran also believes trade with China will result in the development of projects in Iran. So far, it appears Iran is disappointed.

Nevertheless, it is looking forward to a “25-year plan” of a new strategic relationship with Beijing, something that will impact the Middle East, because China is a rising power in the region.

China is hedging on working with Iran and Gulf countries, increasing its role in the region, something which the US is concerned about because these are its partner states. This holds relevance to Israel and also the Abraham Accords countries.

A second article at Tasnim on Monday spelled out Iran’s expectations for the future, including working with countries in Latin America, Central Asia, Africa as well as China; they all need Iran’s energy exports.

To further this goal, Iran sent its navy on an around-the-world tour this year, hoping to drum up support and business in South America.

The report says that “Iran has announced that in order to promote economic diplomacy, the expansion of interactions with its neighbors, peripheral countries, the region, and countries such as China, India, and Russia have been important for Iran, while Tehran, in parallel, expands economic interactions with the countries of Latin America, Central, and South America, and It has also put the African continent on the agenda. Iran is considering interacting with Muslim countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia in the Asian region.”

So, while it wants to be treated like an equal, it may turn out that both China and Russia see Iran as a junior partner. Iran has been exporting drones to Russia, but Russia may not be providing Iran with what it wants in return. These are the issues that will be on the forefront of the Iranian delegations' minds when they visit this week.