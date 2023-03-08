The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Franco-Irish citizen sentenced to 6.5 years in Iran as health worsens - family

Tehran detained seven French nationals in what Paris has said are arbitrary arrests that are akin to state hostage-taking.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 8, 2023 13:03
Pictures of people who died during demonstrations in Iran are displayed as Iranian community members and supporters of the National Council of Iran take part in a protest in solidarity with Iranian people, in Paris, France, February 12, 2023. (photo credit: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS)
Pictures of people who died during demonstrations in Iran are displayed as Iranian community members and supporters of the National Council of Iran take part in a protest in solidarity with Iranian people, in Paris, France, February 12, 2023.
(photo credit: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS)

Iran has sentenced Franco-Irish citizen Bernard Phelan to 6,5 years in prison for "providing information to another country", his sister said in a statement, adding that her 64-year-old brother was at risk of dying in custody.

Ties between France and Iran have deteriorated in recent months with Tehran detaining seven French nationals in what Paris has said are arbitrary arrests that are equivalent to state hostage-taking.

One of those, Iranian-French academic Fariba Adelkhah, was released, but it is still unclear how much longer she will have to stay in Iran before returning to France.

Franco-Irish citizen Bernard Phelan 

"The Franco-Irish citizen Bernard Phelan has just been sentenced to 6.5 years in prison in Iran for having provided information to an enemy country," Caroline Phelan said in a statement.

"He had been promised an early release for health reasons before this was canceled."

Supporters and relatives of French citizens detained in Iran, Cecile Kohler, Benjamin Briere, Jacques Paris and Fariba Adelkhah, gather in front of the Eiffel Tower, during a rally demanding their release, in Paris, France, January 28, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN) Supporters and relatives of French citizens detained in Iran, Cecile Kohler, Benjamin Briere, Jacques Paris and Fariba Adelkhah, gather in front of the Eiffel Tower, during a rally demanding their release, in Paris, France, January 28, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN)

Phelan, a tourism consultant, was detained in early October as anti-government protests spread across the country.

France has demanded that local authorities provide him with urgent medical care due to a heart condition.

His sister said his eyesight had now worsened and that he was at risk of dying.

A spokesperson for Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs said the government was extremely concerned about the case, especially given Phelan’s ill health.

Iranian judicial authorities and the French foreign ministry did not immediately comment.

Phelan's sentence comes just days after a second French national, Benjamin Briere, who has been held since May 2020 after being sentenced to eight years, was cleared of all charges and ordered to be released from prison, his lawyer said in a statement on March 2.

However, he has since remained in custody without a reason given for his ongoing detention.

In recent years, Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards have arrested dozens of dual nationals and foreigners, mostly on charges related to espionage and security.

Rights groups have accused Iran of trying to extract concessions from other countries through such arrests. Iran, which does not recognise dual nationality, denies taking prisoners to gain diplomatic leverage.



