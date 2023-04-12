The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Iran reopens embassy in Saudi Arabia for first time in years

The diplomatic mission opened hours after the Iranian foreign ministry said a technical delegation arrived in the kingdom.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 12, 2023 15:32
People stand outside the Iranian embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, April 12, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/AZIZ EL YAAKOUBI)
People stand outside the Iranian embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, April 12, 2023
(photo credit: REUTERS/AZIZ EL YAAKOUBI)

Iran's embassy in Saudi Arabia reopened its gates on Wednesday for the first time in seven years, a Reuters witness said, under a deal to re-establish ties that could ease a long-standing rivalry that has helped fuel conflicts around the Middle East.

The heavy gates of the Iranian embassy's compound were open in Riyadh with a team inspecting its premises, a Reuters reporter said. A white truck was seen arriving at the gate.

The diplomatic mission opened hours after the Iranian foreign ministry said a technical delegation arrived in the kingdom.

"The Iranian delegation will take the necessary measures in Riyadh and Jeddah to set up the embassy and consulate general," Iranian foreign ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanaani, said in a statement.

Mission was closed since 2016 riots outside Saudi embassy in Tehran

The mission had been closed since Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran in 2016 after its embassy in Tehran was stormed during a dispute between the two countries over Riyadh's execution of a Shi'ite cleric. The kingdom subsequently asked Iranian diplomats to leave within 48 hours while it evacuated its embassy staff from Tehran.

Flames rise from Saudi Arabia's embassy after it was stormed by Iranian protesters during a demonstration in Tehran, Iran, January 2, 2016 (credit: REUTERS/TIMA/MEHDI GHASEMI/ISNA) Flames rise from Saudi Arabia's embassy after it was stormed by Iranian protesters during a demonstration in Tehran, Iran, January 2, 2016 (credit: REUTERS/TIMA/MEHDI GHASEMI/ISNA)

The relationship had begun worsening a year earlier, after Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates intervened in Yemen's war, where the Iran-aligned Houthi movement had ousted a Saudi-backed government and taken over the capital Sanaa.

Riyadh accused Iran of arming the Houthis, who went on to attack Saudi cities with armed drones and ballistic missiles. In 2019, the kingdom blamed an attack on Aramco oil facilities, which knocked out half of its oil output, directly on the Islamic Republic.

Iran denied those accusations.

How Iran and Saudi Arabia found reconciliation

The hostility between the two regional arch-rivals and major oil producers helped to fuel strife around the region. Last month, they agreed to end their diplomatic rift and reopen their diplomatic missions in a deal brokered by China.

Both countries' foreign ministers met in Beijing earlier this month for the first formal gathering of their top diplomats.



