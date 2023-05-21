The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iranian border guards killed in clashes on Pakistan border

The area bordering Pakistan is a contentious one, with it serving as a center for protests by the Baloch minority in Iran.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: MAY 21, 2023 09:31

Updated: MAY 21, 2023 09:34
A watchtower between Afghanistan and Iran is pictured at the Milak border crossing Sistan and Baluchestan Province, Iran September 8, 2021. (photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
A watchtower between Afghanistan and Iran is pictured at the Milak border crossing Sistan and Baluchestan Province, Iran September 8, 2021.
(photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Several members of Iran's border guards were killed in a clash with what Tehran is calling a “terrorist” group in southeastern Iran on Saturday night. 

According to reports, the border guards were located in Saravan near the shared border with Pakistan when they spotted a group of armed men, described in Iranian media to be "terrorists." In the subsequent clashes between the Iranian guards and the armed men, five Iranian soldiers from the Saravan border regiment were killed. 

Iran's deputy police commander arrived at the border area and met with members of the border force following the incident.

The area bordering Pakistan is a contentious one, with it serving as a center for protests by the Baloch minority in Iran. Iran has been accused of massacring people in this area, particularly in Zahedan.

According to a report published by Iranian pro-government Mehr News, the armed men on the Pakistani side of the border fled during the clashes in which five Iranian guards were killed and another two seriously injured. 

General view of a closed gate at Pakistan and Iran's border posts, after Pakistan sealed its border with Iran as a preventive measure following the coronavirus outbreak, at the border post in Taftan, Pakistan February 25, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/NASEER AHMED) General view of a closed gate at Pakistan and Iran's border posts, after Pakistan sealed its border with Iran as a preventive measure following the coronavirus outbreak, at the border post in Taftan, Pakistan February 25, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/NASEER AHMED)

Similar incidents reported in the past

In December 2022, a similar incident occurred in which Iran reported that four border guards had also been killed in this area, and in April of this year, a local police chief was killed.

Another attack in Pakistan, this time around 700km from the incident on the border with Iran, also took place over the last day. In the attack, the Baloch Liberation Army claimed to have killed nine Pakistani military personnel in a targeted attack of an outpost near Zarghoon and Margat. However, Pakistani media reported that just three soldiers had been killed. 

Despite the timing of the two incidents, they are unlikely to be related, as both Pakistan and Iran have their own, separate conflicts with minorities in the Balochistan area on both sides of the border.



Tags Iran pakistan iran military Middle East
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient tablet found on Mount Ebal predates known Hebrew inscriptions

(L-R) XCT reconstruction of the tablet's surface. Semitransparent visualization of the reconstructed tablet
2

Home Front Command relaxes restrictions after ceasefire

The Iron Dome.
3

Russian T-72 will split US-made Abrams 'like nuts' entering Kyiv - Kadyrov

Russia's T-72 tank
4

Florida rejects Holocaust ed textbooks in clampdown on ‘woke’ instruction

FLORIDA GOV. Ron DeSantis waves during The Jerusalem Post conference titled Celebrate the Faces of Israel at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem last week
5

Six women reversed their aging by 4 years through healthy diet - study

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by