Herzog: Capture of ship by Houthis an attack on the international order

The Iran-backed Houthi militia's seizing of a merchant ship in international waters represents an attack "not just [on] Israel but the international order," said President Isaac Herzog in a post on X Tuesday evening.

The Iran-backed militia, based in Yemen, captured the ship on Sunday, November 19. Some 25 crew members of different nationalities, including Ukrainians, Bulgarians, Filipinos, and Mexicans were onboard the ship. No Israelis were present on it.

The United States denounced the ship's seizure as a breach of international law and demanded the immediate release of the vessels and its crew.

Herzog called the incident "further proof" that "Iran's network of terrorism and chaos is threatening the world." Israel's president underscored that the Houthis "announced their intent ahead of time and publicized footage glorifying the attack." The "international community," Herzog charged, "watched and did nothing." A Houthi fighter stands on the Galaxy Leader cargo ship in the Red Sea in this photo released November 20, 2023 (credit: Houthi Military Media/Reuters)

Herzog: Tehran is a "clear and present danger to all of us"

"The forces of chaos and barbarism which attacked Israel on October 7," his post continued, "[are] violating not just our borders and our citizens but every norm dear to the civilized world,...not just Israel but the international order."

"This new outrage," he said, "should make clear to the world that the engine of evil and hate, the regime in Tehran, is a clear and present danger to all of us."

"The international community must take forceful action to respond to this threat," the post concluded. "All nations who value order and freedom must find their voice and act decisively - now." Advertisement

Reuters contributed to this report.