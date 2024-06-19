Egypt prepares for the 'day after' the war in Gaza - report

During talks between the United States, Israel, and Arab countries held in Bahrain at the beginning of the month at the latest Arab Summit, Egypt agreed to participate in an Arab security force in the Gaza Strip, according to the Qatari news site Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.

An Egyptian source told the Qatari news site that Cairo expressed its willingness to participate in an Arab security force that would enter specific areas in the Gaza Strip for an extended period of time on the condition that the IDF completely withdraws from the strip at the end of the war.

Force to be stationed on the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing

The Egyptian source also noted that if an agreement is reached regarding this security force, it will be stationed on the Gazan side of the Rafah crossing and the Gazan side of other crossings connecting the strip to the Gaza Envelope.

IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, January 2024. (credit: IDF)

Additionally, it was reported that the force will not operate within residential areas, and its role will be organizational until a Palestinian administration takes control of the situation in the strip.

Earlier this month, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi met with generals from the United States, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt to discuss regional security cooperation despite Arab criticism of Israel's actions in Gaza.