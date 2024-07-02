Iran-backed Houthis claim attacks on four more ships in multi-front assault - analysis

On Monday, the Iran-backed Houthis claimed to attack four more cargo ships. They also alleged that the attacks took place on “three fronts,” according to Al-Ain media in the UAE.

These claims were unclear because the same report said, “no maritime incidents were detected during the past 24 hours.”

Nevertheless, the Houthis said they targeted British, American, and Israeli ships in the Arabian Sea, the Red Sea, and the Mediterranean Sea in “four attacks,” Al-Ain reported. “According to the Houthi militia, it bombed the Israeli ship MSC Unific in the Arabian Sea with ballistic missiles and claimed to have hit it accurately, while it also targeted the American oil ship Delonix in the Red Sea for the second time in a week with ballistic missiles.”

Iranian state media repeated this claim. “The Yemeni armed forces say they have carried out new operations against four ships associated with the United States, Britain, and the Zionist regime with missiles,” IRNA said. It also quoted Russia’s Tass media on this story.

The Houthis claimed to have targeted the “container ship MSC Unific VI, two oil tankers Delonix and Lucky Silver, and a cargo ship Anvil Point,” IRNA said. “At the time of the attack, MSC Unified was in the Arabian Sea, the Delonix oil tanker was in the Red Sea, the Lucky Silver oil tanker was in the Mediterranean Sea, and the Anvil Point ship was in the Indian Ocean,” IRNA alleged. The Houthis claimed this was their second attack on the Delonix. Protesters, mainly Houthi supporters, take part in a demonstration in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Sanaa, Yemen June 28, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Adel Al Khader)

In a new development, the Houthis claimed a “joint operation with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq” in which they targeted ships. These included the oil tanker called Waler, the container ship Johannes Maersk, and the Delonix tanker. Once again, it was not clear if the Houthi claims match with reality. The Houthis claim that they target Israel-linked ships or ships that are sailing to Israeli ports.

Expanding operations

The Houthis have attempted to expand their operations in recent months, carrying out longer-range strikes and also trying to reach the Mediterranean Sea. The recent claims by the Houthis indicate they tried to target a ship called Lucky Sailor in the Mediterranean. The Iranian-backed group said they used cruise missiles. The Lucky Sailor is off the coast of Egypt’s Port Said, according to sites that track ships.

The Houthis have increased attacks over the last weeks. They have also sunk a ship and they have increasingly used small kamikaze drone boats and boasted about new capabilities. US Central Command (USCENTCOM) said on June 30 that “in the past 24 hours [our] forces conducted a self-defense engagement, destroying three Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) in the Red Sea. It was determined the USVs presented an imminent threat to US and coalition forces and merchant vessels in the region. These actions were taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure.”

They also said, “This continued malign and reckless behavior by the Iranian-backed Houthis threatens regional stability and endangers the lives of mariners across the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.”