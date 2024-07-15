Afghan women establishing networks against Taliban to fight for rights - report

Women in Afghanistan living under Taliban rule are reportedly building networks to fight for their rights in the country, Deutsche Welle reported on Friday.

The report also cites that the women were encouraged to take such an initiative due to "a lack of support from the West."

The women's rights advocacy group Purple Saturdays Movement organizes peaceful protests weekly. The founder, Maryam Maroof Arvin, told DW "We can only rely on ourselves." Arvin was outraged by the UN decision to negotiate with the Taliban with no women representation, the report said. According to the UN, only 3% of the population doesn't live in poverty.

Women's rights "an internal matter" - Taliban

At the meeting, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that the women's rights issue was an "internal matter," the report describes.

Girls are not allowed to continue their education after sixth grade in the country. They are barred from studying at university and women's secondary schools closed down. Taliban members on the second anniversary of the fall of Kabul, near the US embassy in the Afghan capital, Aug. 15, 2023 (credit: ALI KHARA/REUTERS)

Now, the Taliban is seeking international recognition of their government and the lifting of sanctions against them.