Newly revived terror organization uncovered in UAE

Members of Al Islah, an Islamist group affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood and based in the United Arab Emirates, have attempted to restore the organization, the Emirati Public Prosecution announced last week.

Al Islah was deemed a terrorist group in the UAE and was disbanded in 2013.

Funded by terror groups overseas

The prosecution further said the new members were composed of individuals from several emirates, some of whom met abroad and enlisted others into their ranks. In addition, the group was allocated funds by other terror organizations overseas.

In addition to being funded by such terror groups, the prosecution added that this new organization also created links with other terror groups to work jointly in the economic and educational spheres, for example.

The members communicated with each other via internet platforms.