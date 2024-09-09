Pompeo: Middle East hopes for Trump re-election to restore security, stability

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated at the MEAD Summit on Monday that many people in the Middle East are likely hoping for Donald Trump's re-election, as it could bring back safety, security, and stability to the region. Pompeo contrasted the current "chaos" in the Middle East with what he described as a more peaceful and stable period under the Trump administration.

"I bet people living in the Middle East are hoping for Trump's re-election because it increases the likelihood of safety, security, and a more peaceful and stable life," Pompeo said. "This contrasts with the chaos we see today."

Pompeo, a close ally of Trump, was speaking during an on-stage interview with Israeli journalist Barak Ravid at the MEAD Summit, which took place in Washington, DC on Monday. In his remarks, Pompeo touched on the US approach to Iran, the ongoing conflict in Gaza, and the importance of bolstering Israel's security.

Two scenarios for US action on Iran

When asked about how the US might respond to Israeli action against Iran, Pompeo described two potential scenarios, depending on the administration in power.

"There are two scenarios: one where the US administration tells Israel not to act against Iran, and another where the administration says 'go for it,'" Pompeo explained. "The Biden administration would claim that it risks triggering World War III, while the Trump administration would be ready to provide the necessary support, and even more."

He criticized what he described as a "naive" belief among some US policymakers that diplomacy alone can bring peace, warning that Iran's interests lie in prolonging the conflict.

"We have to change that," he said.

Pompeo, who served as Secretary of State from 2018 to 2021, did not rule out returning to a Trump administration if the former president is re-elected.

"When the opportunity to serve comes your way, you say yes. If Trump is president again and finds a place for me, I believe I can be helpful," he said. "Anyone who returns to serve will come back a little wiser than before."

Pompeo spoke about the stark differences between the Trump and Biden administrations in their approaches to the Middle East, particularly regarding Iran and the war in Gaza.

Focus on Israel's victory in Gaza

On the war in Gaza, Pompeo underscored the need for Israel to secure a decisive victory and implement a lasting security solution.

"We need to focus on winning by ensuring that Israel can secure a solution to its security needs – a fundamentally different arrangement in Gaza than the one that has existed since the early 2000s," he said.

Pompeo called on the international community to support Israel’s efforts to establish a security arrangement that would prevent further attacks, such as the October 7 assault by Hamas.

The MEAD Summit, held for the first time this year, is a non-partisan global event aimed at fostering dialogue between the Middle East and the US. The summit brought together senior leaders and experts from various fields, including security, economics, diplomacy, and government, to discuss the evolving geopolitical landscape of the region. Among its prominent speakers and participants are former US officials, Israeli leaders, and representatives from moderate Arab states.

The event is chaired by Tom Nides, David Friedman, Dennis Ross, and Elliott Abrams, and features a series of in-depth discussions on key regional issues.