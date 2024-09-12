King Abdullah II’s silence on Allenby terror attack speaks volumes - analysis

Over 27 years ago, in March of 1997, seven young Israeli girls aged 13-14 were viciously massacred by Ahmad Daqamseh, a Jordanian soldier, during a field trip to the ironically named Island of Peace in Naharayim.

Daqamseh, who tried to claim that the girls deserved this because they were “making fun of him while he was praying,” is seen to this day within large parts of Jordanian society as a “hero.” His family has reportedly expressed pride in his horrendous actions.

What came next shocked the entire world: in an act of courage and simple humanity, the Jordanian monarch, King Hussein himself, decided to cut a diplomatic visit to Spain short and pay tribute to the bereaved families in their own homes, kneeling before the parents and expressing his condolences and apologies. This gesture was especially significant in the Middle East, where honor plays a great societal role.

“Your daughter is like my daughter, and your loss is my loss. May Allah help you carry this pain and bless you and keep you,” said the former Jordanian king to one of the bereaved mothers.

THEN-PA HEAD Yasser Arafat hugs Jordan’s King Hussein after the latter received the German Media Award, in Baden-Baden, 1997. In September 1970, the two leaders were bitter enemies. (credit: REUTERS)

Miri Meiri, the mother of Ya’ala Meiri, who was massacred by Daqamseh, later testified about the king’s visit: “His eyes, which were filled with consolation… I will always carry this moment with me. That a leader like Hussein, King Hussein, can also be a humane person, a man with a noble spirit.”

A cycle of Jordanian violence

Twenty-seven years have passed, and another Jordanian citizen committed a heinous crime, killing three Israeli workers at the Israeli-Jordanian border crossing of Allenby Bridge.

The perpetrator, Maher Al-Jazi, is reportedly part of the non-Palestinian tribal minority in Jordan, which numbers around 20% of the population according to some estimates. According to reports, Al-Jazi hails from the southern Ma’an governorate, an area known to be especially poverty-stricken and once a known stronghold of Jihadist elements who were a source of concern for the local authorities.

Just like 27 years ago, following the attack, Jordanians from across the country were seen rejoicing and celebrating, distributing sweets for the assassination of three innocent 50–60-year-olds and praising Al-Jazi for his so-called “heroic” action. But this time, no king was to be seen or heard.

Formal Jordanian authorities, such as the Foreign Ministry, casually commented that the country “condemns violence and targeting civilians for any reason.” Still, King Abdullah II’s silence resonates even louder than the music and celebration sounded by the masses. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

King Abdullah’s silence is especially striking because, in 2014, then-president Shimon Peres and an array of Israeli officials expressed their condolences to the king publicly and personally following an incident in which a Jordanian citizen was shot in that same Allenby Bridge crossing while reportedly attempting to steal a weapon from a security guard. This time, the monarch chose silence over speech.

Israel and Jordan: A relationship of twists and turns

Relations between Israel and Jordan are as complex as relations in the Middle East can get. Historically, the Zionist leadership and Hashemite family boasted strong relations, with examples including the 1919 Weizman-Faisal agreement which featured mutual recognition of the political aspirations of the Zionist movement and the Hashemites, or Hussein’s 1973 warning to the Israeli leadership of an imminent war.

Other lesser-known examples are meetings between the leaders of the Yishuv and the Hashemite family during the 1920s and 1930s, which featured talks of potential collaboration in the field of electricity, and even an offer for Jews to buy lands in the Transjordan region.

On the other hand, the countries constantly find themselves at odds surrounding regional issues, especially Jerusalem. For a century, the Hashemites, who lost the rule over Islam’s holy sites of Mecca and Madinah in the 1920s to the Al-Saud family, have attempted to establish their legitimacy to govern by stressing their responsibilities over the third holiest site for Islam in Jerusalem: the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Dome of the Rock.

In the 1994 peace agreement, Israel recognized the “special role,” a custodial role, of the Hashemites in the city. The current status quo rules that the Jordanian-supported Waqf is responsible for the maintenance of the Temple Mount. This fact creates much friction with both militant Palestinians who reject foreign Jordanian rule in the holy city and the Israeli government, which views unified Jerusalem as its eternal capital.

The Palestinians in Jordan, who comprise according to some conservative estimates around 65% of the local population, are also a source of friction between the countries. Though the two neighbors officially signed a peace treaty three decades ago, much of this peace remains frozen solid, as trade unions, corporations, and politicians in the country compete in the sport of blacklisting and shaming anyone who dares normalize relations with Israel.

regardless, the two countries boast a symbiotic relationship

Jordan is a main benefactor from Israel’s expertise in fields such as water, agriculture, and tourism, though to a lesser extent since the October 7th massacre. The countries constantly exchange intelligence and information regarding Jihadi and Iranian threats on the way to and from Jordan.

Israel and Jordan understand that the Hashemite Kingdom is an essential asset in obstructing Iranian influence in the Middle East. So, the Jordanian Air Force participated in defending its airspace during the April 2024 Iranian ballistic attack and Jordanian intelligence acts to stop weapon and drug smuggling on its largely open borders with Iraq, Syria, and the West Bank.

For the foreseeable future, the two neighbors will continue to fight together to push off Iranian and Jihadist influence despite differences, frictions, and ideological clashes between them.

However, in the spirit of good neighborship, and for the sake of historical relations and future generations, it should be expected that the Jordanian leadership would stand bravely just like King Hussein, express their condolences to families of those killed by Jordanian nationals, and openly denounce all and any celebrations of violence and terror.