'We must coexist': MENA2050 build peace in the Middle through shared vision

Despite these times of a tumultuous, multifront war, the MENA2050 organization, which comprises academics, policy-makers, journalists, and writers from across the Middle East, stands out in its attempts to build bridges to peace.

The Jerusalem Post reached out to its Israeli CEO and three members of MENA2050 from Egypt, Morocco, and Saudi Arabia, to hear about their experiences in this unique peace- and future-building initiative.

Dr. Hecham Bishara, Egypt

Hecham Bishara graduated from medical school in Alexandria, Egypt, but his life took a turn and he ended up working in finance in New York.

“Two of my bosses were Jews,” he reminisced. “One of them was even Egyptian! Both of them were such nice people.”

Nowadays he lives in Cairo and Paris and flies all over the world working on megaprojects for different countries and assuring the financing of these projects. Activists, including Israelis and Palestinians, take part in a demonstration in support of peace near Jericho (credit: REUTERS)

“I’m lucky enough to have interactions with many, many nationalities and religions, in all continents,” he added.

Bishara came to MENA2050 through one of its founders who is his personal friend. “I always liked the idea of interaction between people.

Talking, trying to find where we can maximize our efforts to reach certain goals. MENA2050 is about sharing ideas and achieving those goals, trying to achieve progress for the region by working together. This is an idea I like very much.

“Being part of MENA2050, you get to talk directly with men and women from different countries in the region,” Bishara continued. “We have different committees that try to tackle problems and find solutions, including environment, water, and international collaborations.

"Part of our agenda is promoting dialogue between Palestinians and Israelis through cooperation on projects. Unfortunately, when the war started, we found ourselves in a certain halt, and we're eagerly waiting for it to stay behind us."

Bishara described some ideas to strengthen dialogue and collaboration between Israel and his homeland of Egypt. “I can’t see why we can’t have visits of Israeli doctors to Sharm el-Sheikh and Egyptian doctors in Israeli hospitals to perform surgery. For obvious reasons, the two parties must get their governments’ blessings, but this is completely doable.”

Another joint project Bishara envisions is an agricultural collaboration in the no-man’s-land between Israel, Gaza, and Egypt to cultivate flowers and ship them to Europe. “For peace there must be interaction and collaboration. We must let the people work on something together, even if governments resent that.

“Israel and Egypt are neighbors,” he continued. “Whatever happens in Israel affects Egypt. If your neighbor’s house is on fire, then your house can also catch fire. So, governments must build more interactions. In MENA2050 we interact; we have many members from Israel. There is acceptance for peace and cooperation, but for things to move forward, this particular conflict must end.”

Bishara added that he has been following the regional conflict up close for over 60years. “To sum it up: there is no military solution. What all parties must accept is that the other is there and is not moving anywhere.

“I think that the problem lies with fundamentalism: you can’t solve the problems with so many fundamentalists running the show. It must disappear, must be marginalized. In Egypt, we knew how to drive away fundamentalists, and we rejected the Muslim Brotherhood, [a move] which can promote peace and that should be emulated by others.”

For Bishara, fears of fundamentalist terrorism from religious motives are an everyday experience. “I didn’t attend the Olympics in Paris, out of fear of terrorism. I believe that anyone who flies the flag of hardline religion will end up being an extremist. If you think that God is talking to you and telling you what to do as a country, then this is not acceptable.

Killing people is also not the solution: you kill one terrorist, and 10 more terrorists will bloom.

“I feel much sadness for what happened on October 7 and what ensued later. The only solution to live in peace is to accept the other party’s existence. Billions of dollars were spent on our regional conflicts. Just imagine if one-tenth of this had been used by Palestinians to modernize their country, to live in better conditions, and to get a better education. If it had been invested in joint projects in agriculture, industry, housing, and student exchanges, I’m sure that the sentiments of both parties would be different.”

Bishara described his joy at the fact that he was not raised to be afraid of Jews or Israelis. “I met them, I sat to dinner with them. We had interactions, and this must happen on a larger scale. We must tell our kids that the other is our neighbor and that we must coexist. We must have compassion for each other and show goodwill to the other party. It will take time, but we have no other choice if we don’t want any more death.

“War will never solve the problem,” Bishara reiterated. “I’m a living witness. I heard about the 1967 war and the 1973 war. Both of our countries benefited from the peace, not from the war, and now I hope that the Syrians and Palestinians and others will join the circle of peace, too. The enemy is not between us, only a bit further away.”

Dr. Hakima El Haité, Morocco

Hakima El Haité was born and raised in Fez, Morocco. She has a degree in microbiology from the University of Science in Fez and has earned two doctorates: one in environmental sciences and a second one in environmental engineering.

El Haité started in the private sector, and in 1994 she established her own firm specializing in environmental and sustainable development studies. “This journey heightened my awareness of the struggles women face in my country, prompting me to advocate for women’s rights and empowerment,” she told the Post.

“[The year] 2011 was a pivotal year for me, as no women were nominated for cabinet positions following the local elections in Morocco,” explained El Haité. “For this reason, I founded ConnectinGroup International, to empower qualified women in Morocco, encourage their involvement in politics, and promote them for high-level political positions.”

In 2013, El Haité was appointed minister of the environment of Morocco, and in 2015 she was elected vice president of the Paris Agreement. However, despite being committed to serving her country, El Haité faced scrutiny for certain decisions, ultimately leading her to step back from official political roles.

“Currently, I have the privilege of serving as the president of Liberal International, the first president from the Global South, and I also chair the Climate Action Committee of MENA2050, while being appointed to a distinguished UN Board on Zero Waste by the United Nations secretary-general,” she said.

El Haité explained that she joined MENA2050 after being “captivated by its commitment to inclusivity and its bold vision of fostering stability and prosperity in the Middle East and North Africa region. The organization’s unique capability to gather outstanding individuals from diverse backgrounds – including policy-makers, scientists, business leaders, and media figures – creates an unparalleled environment for dialogue and collaboration.

“MENA2050 operates as a neutral platform, uniting people from various nations, including Israelis and Palestinians, to work toward a shared future,” she stressed.

For El Haité, MENA2050 is a “rich reservoir of knowledge and innovation that is essential for tackling the pressing challenges our region faces today. This has provided me not only with a sense of purpose but also with the motivation to engage actively in initiatives that inspire hope for future generations.”

El Haité highlighted MENA2050’s focus on collaboration with local NGOs, research centers, governments, and grassroots activists. “By connecting various stakeholders, the organization ensures diverse perspectives for the development of robust policy proposals aimed at addressing the region’s most pressing issues.”

Climate issues are El Haité’s main focus in MENA2050, chairing the Climate Action Committee, whose main focus points include energy transition, food security, decrease of methane emissions, and water management – all notable challenges of the region.

“To stimulate innovative thinking and encourage collaboration between the private and public sectors, we propose the establishment of an Innovation Award for Climate Action, which aims to identify and recognize innovative projects within the region, fostering a sustainable dynamic that inspires efforts to tackle environmental challenges while bridging the gap between the private and public sectors.”

Addressing readers in the West, El Haité stressed: “I want to convey a message of hope, collaboration, and the indispensable role of peace in driving development. The challenges faced by regions like MENA [the Middle East and North Africa] may often seem distant and complex, but they are deeply interconnected with global issues such as migration, climate change, and economic stability. Understanding these connections is essential.

“Importantly, we must emphasize that without peace, development and prosperity are not possible. The principles of human rights, the rule of law, and democracy emerged in a bid to protect individuals and ensure that historical atrocities are not repeated. These guiding principles should inform our collective actions and shape the international order we aim to restore.

“As you read about the initiatives and developments arising from organizations like MENA2050, recognize that fostering dialogue, building partnerships, and promoting inclusive policies are vital for creating a stable and prosperous future,” she explained, adding that anyone’s engagement – whether through awareness, advocacy, or support for development projects – can play a significant role in addressing these challenges.

El Haité also highlighted the need to appreciate the rich tapestry of cultures, histories, and aspirations that shape the MENA region.“By listening to diverse perspectives and understanding the nuances of local contexts, we can work together toward solutions that benefit not just the MENA region but the entire world.

“Let us embrace the idea that we are all part of a larger global community, guided by the principles of peace, justice, and shared humanity. Together, we can drive positive change and work towards a future where peace, stability, and opportunity are accessible to all.”

Dr. Najah Al-Otaibi

Al-Otaibi is a Saudi writer with a background in politics and journalism, having written her thesis on public diplomacy and soft power in British-Saudi relations. She has written for multiple publications in the Arab world and the UK, including The Times, Telegraph, and The Independent.

She also appears regularly on TV, commenting on the Gulf region.“I joined MENA2050 because I believe in the role of public diplomacy,” commented Al-Otaibi. “There is much that politicians can solve, but society also has a role in supporting their government policies and initiatives.

MENA2050 is the perfect example for people-to-people communication, and relations, to create a sort of change. I was pleased to see [in MENA2050] different thinkers, policy-makers, academics, members of civil society across the world, even when there are conflicts between them – I was pleased to see Palestinians and Israelis, Saudis and Americans.”

When asked about the regional conflicts, Al-Otaibi lamented the current situation, adding: “I keep thinking every day: why did we leave it for so long without thinking of a stable solution so that everyone can enjoy their rights to live in peace and harmony?

October 7 and the aftermath of the war is just so unnecessary. History teaches us that war does not achieve anything in the long term for anyone. We must have dialogue between everyone, and accept other points of view. We all have our own thoughts, but we need to listen to each other to move forward.”

Al-Otaibi continued: “We are now one world, and no country is living in isolation, even countries who make choices to become more independent, such as Brexit. At the end of the day, we’re all living in the same world, and we must cooperate to solve any issues.

“I think initiatives like MENA2050 must be cherished and appreciated. This organization boasts important names and great initiatives from different parts of the world, and all are free of agendas and looking at one objective alone: peace.”

Eli Bar-On

Eli Bar-On is one of the co-founders of MENA2050 and serves as its CEO and head of the Executive Committee. Previously, he held senior legal positions in the Israeli government and co-founded and led a hi-tech start-up company.

Bar-On recalled how it all started in 2020.

“We were thinking about how we could bring together a group of influential figures from across the region, from Morocco to Iraq, to work on a shared vision for our region, preparing it for the year 2050.

“We were already exploring this idea before the Abraham Accords were signed, and MENA2050 was not born out of these accords, though their signing was a very welcome positive sign.

“We held our first online meeting in March 2021 with a small, diverse group of people from across the region, including Israelis and Palestinians.

“Despite the challenges of COVID and travel restrictions, I traveled to Dubai to attend the online meeting with one of the other co-founders to celebrate the new reality in the region after the accords. Seeing the faces of exceptional people from across the region who joined the inaugural meeting was very special – my heart was beating with excitement.

“At MENA2050,” Bar-On continued, “we chose not to focus on the many conflicts in our region, including the one between Palestinians and Israelis. We are not naive; we are fully aware of the impact these conflicts have. What we’ve witnessed since October 7 is yet another reminder of that.

However, we believed there were enough pressing issues to address together that would unite us rather than divide us – issues such as climate change, healthcare, energy, water, food, education, culture, women’s empowerment, and more are all critical for the region’s development and give us plenty of motivation to collaborate.

“Our success stories and efforts will create a more conducive environment for political leaders to resolve conflicts in the region.

“Our careful and nuanced approach proved correct after October 7, when all MENA2050 members remained committed to the organization despite the escalating tensions. Moreover, many new members joined MENA2050 after that terrible day.

“We now have hundreds of members from 20 countries across the region. They all believe in peace, dialogue, and the power of cooperation to create a better future for themselves and their children. This has been a constant source of hope for me over the past year, despite it being the saddest period of my life.”

Bar-On is the son of two Iraqi Jews who, like most Iraqi Jews, were forced to leave their beloved homeland in the early 1950s after 2,600 years of Jewish life in Babylon.

Despite this traumatic experience, Bar-On’s parents and grandparents raised him with great respect, love, and admiration for Arab culture. “I was always taught to respect and love our neighbors in the region. I always felt a strong connection to the region and its people. It’s part of my identity, my roots. My story is the story of many Israelis with roots in the Muslim and Arab world. And even those who don’t have such roots are connected to others like me, so this has become part of their identity, too.”

Looking ahead, Bar-On says, “We belong to this region, and we should embrace its immense potential, build bridges to the hearts and minds of our neighbors, listen to their needs and concerns, and show that we care about their well-being. Our country should be a bridge state, not an island state. We must promise our children a better future, based on stability, prosperity, and hope.

“I can assure you that we will find many partners in the region who want the same for their children and are willing to work with us toward building this future together. That is our sacred mission at MENA2050, and we are all committed to fulfilling it.”