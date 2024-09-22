Iran scolds Taliban representatives scolded for refusing to stand up for Iranian anthem

The 38th International Islamic Unity Conference was convened in Tehran on Thursday led by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and titled "Islamic Cooperation to Achieve Common Values with an Emphasis on Palestine Issue."

The conference took place at the International Conference Center, and according to local reports, more than 150 religious and political leaders took part in the 3-day conference.

However, one scene caught live on camera stood out to many, going viral across social media: while the crowd stood up for the Islamic Republic’s national anthem, the Afghani Taliban representative chose to remain seated, stirring an online storm and further destabilizing the already shaky relations between the two neighboring hardline Islamic countries, one Shia and one Sunni.

This led the head of the South Asian department of the Islamic Republic's foreign ministry to summon the acting Afghan embassy member to scold him. He replied that, in his own country, the tradition is to remain seated while the anthem is played, adding, “I [only] followed our customs and traditions."

Many in the country denounced this behavior, and the local newspaper Jomhuriy-e Eslami even slammed the organizers for inviting the Taliban representatives, rejecting them as a “terrorist” group that does not abide by the unity of the Ummah (Islamic nation) and calling on the Islamic Republic to stop its de-facto recognition of the Taliban government in Afghanistan. Taliban representatives refuse to stand up for Iranian anthem (credit: SCREENSHOT/X, SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)

Not the first time

Notedly, a similar event happened late last week as Taliban diplomats remained seated during the playing of Pakistan's national anthem in a ceremony that took place in the country. The consulate of the Taliban in Peshawar explained their behavior in a different way, claiming that “There was no intention to disrespect or humiliate the national anthem of Pakistan… The consul general does not stand up because of the music of the anthem.”

This claim that Islam prohibits playing instrumental music is indeed noticeable in many musical renditions issued by Islamist Jihadist circles, such as ISIS and Jabhat Al-Nusra, which feature acapella singing exclusively.

Afghan politician Noor Rahman denounced the Taliban's “irrationality,” claiming that they “only look at the interests of their own group.”

The current anthem of the Islamic Republic is not a favorite among Iranians in Iran and the diaspora, which is seen by many to symbolize the current hardline, oppressive Islamic regime, often opting for the more traditional, national-oriented older anthem-turned-folk song named “Ey Iran.” Likewise, this is not the first time in which the anthem of the Islamic Republic found itself in the midst of a tempest, as during the 2022 World Cup, players in the Iranian soccer team faced threats from their government following their refusal to sing it.