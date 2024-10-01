Ex-Iranian president Ahmedinejad claims Mossad infiltrated Iranian intelligence

Former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmedinejad alleged that Mossad had extensively infiltrated the Iranian intelligence services in a Monday interview with CNN in Turkey.

Breaking: Iran's former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad:“Iran's Secret Service had established a unit to target Mossad agents within Iran. However, the head of this unit turned out to be a Mossad operative himself, along with 20 other agents.” pic.twitter.com/tK3XR38Zk6 — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) September 30, 2024

According to the former president of the Islamic Republic, Iran's intelligence services established a particular unit designed to combat the activities of the Israeli Mossad in the country. Nevertheless, he claimed, Israeli agents infiltrated the unit itself.

Ahmadinejad said that the head of the secret unit was a Mossad agent, and another 20 Israeli agents worked alongside him.

Based on his account, these agents were responsible for a significant number of intelligence operations inside Iran, including the theft of documents related to the Iranian nuclear program and the elimination of several Iranian nuclear scientists.

According to Ynet, in the CNN interview, Ahmadinejad said that in 2021, it became clear to them that the most senior person in the country whose job it was to deal with Israel's intelligence operations in Iran was an agent of the Mossad. Mahmoud Ahmadinejad former president of Iran, waves at a press conference after registering as a candidate for the presidential election at the Interior Ministry, in Tehran, Iran June 2, 2024. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

"Israel organized complex operations inside Iran. They could quickly obtain information. In Iran, they are still silent about this. The man who was in charge of the unit in Iran against Israel - was an Israeli agent," Ynet cited Ahmadinejad as saying in the CNN interview.

Claimed multiple agents undercover

According to Iran's former president, another 20 members of that unit were Mossad agents besides that person. He claimed that they were the ones who managed to steal the Iranian nuclear documents and were also responsible for killing Iranian nuclear scientists.

Ahmadinejad was the president of Iran until 2013.

He was succeeded by Hassan Rouhani, and his former chief of staff - former intelligence minister Ali Younisi - admitted in an interview in 2022, that "The Mossad has infiltrated many government departments in the last ten years, to such a degree that all the country's top officials should fear for their lives," according to Ynet.