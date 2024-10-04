Russia and Iran are strengthening ties – analysis

Iran’s top advisor to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has said that ties between Russia and Iran are expanding. Advisor Ali Akbar Velayati's comments come in the wake of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Iran. “Velayati made the remarks while meeting in Tehran with Alexander Lavrentiev, Putin’s special envoy for Syria on Wednesday,” a report from Iran’s state media IRNA said.

The report noted that the two men discussed issues such as regional development, the war in Gaza, the conflict in Lebanon, and issues in Syria. This illustrates how Iran is trying to leverage ties with Moscow to encourage Russia to be more hostile to Israel and take a more pro-Iranian stance in the region.

Tehran and Moscow have long had amicable ties. They have increased as both countries believe closer relations can upset the US-led world order that emerged in the 1990s.

Iranian state media highlighted aspects of the recent talks: “While referring to the Zionist regime’s crimes and the ongoing genocide of Palestinians as well as the recent aggression against Lebanon and Syria with the backing of the US and some other Western countries, Velayati stressed the need to stop the killing machine of this usurping regime,” the report said.

“Putin’s aide Lavrentiev, while expressing his satisfaction with the meeting with Velayati, emphasized the strengthening of relations between Tehran and Moscow,” the report added. Books with photos of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Adolf Hitler on their cover are seen during the International Book Fair in Tehran, Iran, May 13, 2024. (credit: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/via REUTERS)

Russia and Iran discussed “peace and stability," which is ironic, as both countries are involved in destabilizing actions.

'Expanding cooperation'

“Velayati and Lavrentiev also discussed the ways of expanding cooperation and the process of resolving existing crises and establishing peace and security in the region.”

The latest story in Iranian media about the expanding ties with Moscow comes after recent reports that Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin visited Iran this week. It comes as Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian returned from New York, where he had addressed the UN General Assembly, and before he led a large Iranian delegation to visit Qatar. Pezeshkian is on a diplomatic offensive and an important series of visits.

Last Saturday, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow, Kazem Jalali, told Iranian state media IRNA that the planned trip by Mishustin was “aimed at enhancing bilateral relations and following up on existing agreements between the two sides.” In addition, Iranian Economy Minister Abdolnaser Hemmati recently held talks with his Russian counterpart, Maxim Reshetnikov. These were “focused on strengthening economic ties between the two countries,” IRNA noted.