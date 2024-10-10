From a think tank to a ‘do tank’: The Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs changed name and mission

“We’ve turned what was one of the leading veteran classic think tanks into a ‘do’ tank,” says Dr. Dan Diker, President of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA). Once known as the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs, the organization recently changed its name to reflect its new status as a proactive, out-of-the-box center for policy diplomacy and communications.

In a recent interview with Diker and Aviram Bellaishe, the organization’s vice president for strategy, security, and communications, the two outlined JCFA’s role. “Our mission is to expose the dangers of the new world reality that confronts Israel and the entire Middle East opposite an ascendant nuclear-rising Iranian regime, a compliant Hamas, Hezbollah, Houthi, and other terror proxy cooperation and how that constitutes a direct threat to the West, not only to Israel and the Middle East,” says Diker. “The mission is to change the paradigm of thinking in Washington.”

Diker and Bellaishe say that JCFA staff meets and engages with numerous countries in the Arab world with which Israel does not maintain diplomatic relations. “We have met with no fewer than six countries with whom Israel does not have relations. They see us as a home, a trusted address, in a rapidly changing Middle East for discussion, deliberations, and a pathway towards normalization,” he says.

Bellaishe shares that one of the organization’s critical missions is to positively influence and counter much of the anti-Israel and antisemitic disinformation that has spread throughout the Arab world. “We work to meet the decision makers in these countries, but also to send messages in Arabic on social media to present what Israel is, what radical Islam is, and the regional effect of the Iranian regime, among other subjects.”

He adds that the most important task that needs to be accomplished in the Arab world is to change the perspective of the young generation regarding their views on Israel. “These countries know it’s either Iran or us.” Bellaishe explains that if the youth in Arab countries can be persuaded to see a future of technology, education, and prosperity, which can be accomplished together with Israel, instead of pursuing a radical course with Iran, it can lead to a pathway to normalization, in which Israel and these countries can work together.

Diker says that JCFA has the unique ability to bridge cultural gaps when they meet with Arab leaders. “When we meet with these countries, we meet very confidently about Israel because we are Israelis, and we are indigenous to the region. But when we meet with them in Arabic, joke with them in Arabic, argue with them in Arabic, and agree with them in Arabic, they understand that we’re on the same page culturally. Suddenly, they perceive us differently.” Adds Bellaishe, “We speak ‘Middle Eastern’ because we understand the Middle East.”

As a result, they say, several Arab countries, some of which are in the Abraham Accords and some which are not, asked Diker and his team for content that will help them explain to their public why Israel is such an important anchor of security, stability, and prosperity for their future in the Middle East.

JCFA is an apolitical organization, says Diker, with a large number of experts on Arab affairs based in the Middle East, London, and the United States, in addition to a veteran team of Israelis well-versed in security and international issues. “We’re moving from classic public diplomacy to “public diplomacy 3.0,” which is basically strategic influence. We call it assertive diplomacy.”

This article was written with the approval of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs.