Shin Bet chief’s secret Cairo visit seeks to revive stalled hostage deal talks

Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar secretly visited Cairo on Sunday, where he met with Egyptian Intelligence Chief Abbas Kamel.

The main objective of the covert meeting was to find ways to restart the stalled talks over a possible hostage deal, which has been a key issue between Israel and Egypt since the Israel-Hamas War began on October 7, 2023.

This was reportedly the first visit by a top Israeli official to Cairo since August 22. Back then, Bar and Mossad Chief David Barnea met with Egyptian leaders to discuss the deployment of IDF forces along the Philadelphi Corridor, which has been a controversial subject throughout past negotiations, and the reopening of the Rafah crossing.

Ronen Bar, head of the Shin Bet security services, Mossad chief David Barnea at the annual IDF Armored Corps memorial ceremony, marking the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War, in Yad La-Shiryon, on September 27, 2023. (credit: Jonathan Shaul/Flash90)

The past talks did not lead to any progress in returning the hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, which has since caused a serious strain in Israeli-Egyptian relations.

Attempting to end Philadelphi Corridor issue

A source familiar with the visit shared that Bar and Kamel looked for ways to revive the hostage deal talks. The alleged push for renewed negotiations in Cairo comes as Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has reportedly renewed contact with Hamas representatives in Doha, connecting with Qatari and Egyptian mediators.

The two intelligence chiefs also discussed how to end the ongoing issues around the Philadelphi Corridor and Rafah crossing.

The Shin Bet did not comment further on the details of the meeting.