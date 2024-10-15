Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman in Cairo to discuss Gaza, Lebanon, Red Sea

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met in Cairo this week to discuss regional issues.

This is an important meeting and illustrates how Saudi Arabia is seeking to reach out to Egypt to coordinate policy.

Riyadh and Cairo have been key partners in regional affairs for years, and Riyadh has backed the Egyptian government on numerous issues.

According to a report at Reuters, “Egypt's presidency said the leaders signed an agreement to encourage and protect mutual investments between the countries and witnessed the signing of an accord to form a supreme coordination council between Riyadh and Cairo to deepen cooperation.”

Arab News noted that the discussions between the two leaders would push for strengthening relations between the countries and addressing issues of “concern.” The countries are concerned about developments in the region, including the wars in Gaza and Lebanon and the Houthi escalation in the Red Sea. EGYPT’S PRESIDENT Abdel Fattah al-Sisi talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at an Arab League Summit in Jeddah, in May. The Sunni world under Egypt and Saudi Arabia has reconciled with Israel’s existence, notes the writer. (credit: THE EGYPTIAN PRESIDENCY/REUTERS)

Egypt and Saudi Arabia have allowed regional events to overtake both countries since October 2023. That means they were unable to prevent the Hamas attack, and they have not been able to reduce tensions and wars since, reflecting poorly on their ability to drive policy in the region.

Historical pillars of stability

Historically, Saudi Arabia and Egypt were the two pillars of stability for the region, and both are friends of the United States. Egypt receives billions in aid, and Saudi Arabia buys billions in defense products.

However, it should be noted that these countries are now worried that they are losing out as Iran, Turkey, and Qatar drive the region off a cliff.

What that means is that Iran backs Hamas and Hezbollah. Doha hosts Hamas. Turkey backs Hamas. Russia appears to back Hamas and may even be open to backing Hezbollah. Saudi Arabia and Egypt have wanted stability in the region.

Back in the day, Saudi Arabia was key to the US support for the Mujahideen in Afghanistan in the 1980s, and later, after the invasion of Kuwait by Saddam, Saudi backed the US plan to expel the Iraqis. But there was blowback, and Saudi Arabia found itself in a maelstrom after the rise of Al Qaeda.

In the 2000s, it was able to reduce extremism and eliminate the influence of the Muslim Brotherhood. Egypt briefly fell under the Brotherhood's sway in 2012 before the rise of Sisi. MBS and his rise after 2015 have played a major role in the current Saudi position. But his role also led to anger in Doha, which mobilized influencers in the West to oppose Riyadh.

Now, fast forward to today. Saudi Arabia has historically been at the forefront of offering Israel a grand bargain of some kind of peace for two states. However, October 7 derailed that and apparently derailed normalization. MBS is in Cairo to discuss regional issues but the role of Cairo and Riyadh in the region must surely haunt both him and Sisi in their discussions.

The countries did sign an agreement towards the formation of the Saudi-Egyptian Supreme Coordination Council, Arab News noted.

Al-Ain news reported that "Gaza, Lebanon, and the security of the Red Sea region" topped the discussions in Cairo. The reports at Al-Ain, based in the UAE, paint a picture of talks that “addressed regional developments, most notably the situations in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, where they agreed on the seriousness of the regional situation and the necessity of stopping the escalation.

They stressed that establishing a sovereign Palestinian state, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions, is the only way to achieve calm, peace, and security in the region in a sustainable manner."

In addition, they critiqued Israel’s policies. They called for a ceasefire and calm. They hoped to “stop the widening circle of conflict.”

Saudi Arabia was key to the Taif Agreement that ended the civil war in Lebanon in 1989, so it also feels that it has a special role in Beirut.

However, Hezbollah’s policies have weakened and eroded Saudi Arabia's role. Saudi Arabia and Egypt said they wanted to spotlight the necessity of respecting Lebanon's sovereignty, security, stability, and territorial integrity.

The leaders also discussed the “Red Sea region and the situations in Sudan, Libya, and Syria,” the report said.

Sisi stressed the “depth and centrality of the strategic relations between Egypt and Saudi Arabia, especially in light of the threats facing the region,” noting “the importance of continuing coordination and joint cooperation to overcome the current critical stage that our region and Islamic world are going through,” Al-Ain reported.