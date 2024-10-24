Nukhba terrorist involved in Route 232 bomb shelter attack on Oct. 7 eliminated by IDF in Gaza

In a joint IDF and Shin Bet (ISA) operation, the Israel Air Force (IAF) struck and eliminated the terrorist Mohammad Abu Itiwi, a Nukhba commander in the Al Bureij Battalion of Hamas's Central Camps Brigade, the military said on Thursday.

Abu Itiwi was involved in the murder and abduction of Israeli civilians on October 7. The terrorist led the attack on the bomb shelter on Route 232 in the area of Re'im in southern Israel.

Over the course of the Israel-Hamas War, Abu Itiwi directed and carried out numerous attacks on IDF soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip, the IDF reported.

Following the incident, representatives of COGAT solicited clarifications from senior officials in the UN and international community and requested an urgent investigation into the involvement of UNRWA employees in the October 7 Massacre, the military stated. IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, October 24, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Abu Itiwi's name was included in a list of UNRWA employees and personnel.