How the Houthis grew to be a global threat – report

The Houthis have made gains from inserting themselves into the Israel-Hamas war, analysts in a report from The Wall Street Journal claim.

While Israel's attacks during the widening war have mostly been targeting Hamas and Hezbollah leadership, the Houthis, in contrast, have so far avoided a similar fate. They've launched drones and missiles over 80 vessels in the Red Sea since the war's start, successfully snagging global trade and increasing global shipping costs.

Analysts the report cited claim that the Houthis have “renewed domestic and regional legitimacy" by aligning themselves with Gaza.

“One of the unfortunate offshoots of the Gaza conflict is…that the Houthis have doubled down on their contacts with other malign actors in the region and beyond,” said Timothy Lenderking, the US special envoy for Yemen.

Lenderking, in an interview, called the trend "very alarming" and said the US is talking with regional partners about how to respond.

Houthis have expanded at an alarming rate

The Israel-Hamas war has allowed the Houthis to expand rapidly. The Wall Street Journal claims that Houthi recruiting numbers within Yemen have increased. Additionally, earlier this year, the Iraqi terrorist group Kataib Hezbollah agreed to work with the Houthis to strike Israel.

“The Houthis have morphed from sandal-wearing fighters to rock stars. These are people who you want to be associated with right now,” said Michael Knights, co-founder of the Militia Spotlight platform, to The Wall Street Journal.

A recent UN report proved extensive Houthi cooperation with other terrorist groups in the Middle East, namely the presence of Houthi joint-operations centers in Iraq and Lebanon to synchronize military actions of Iran-backed terror groups.

The UN report further stated that the Houthis have an agreement with al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula regarding weapons transfers and that the two groups are discussing potential joint operations against the Aden-based Yemeni government and other maritime targets.

Saudi Arabia, Oman and Djibouti, namely, are concerned with this development, Lenderking said, and further stated that the US is discussing with its allies how to block arms shipments.

The UN report claimed that the Houthis had gone from a "localized armed group with limited capacity to a powerful military organization."

While Israel and the US have done some strikes against the Houthis, The Wall Street Journal says that they haven't "done much" to flatten their capabilities.

Russia's role

Russian involvement with the Houthis is another concerning development showing the terrorist group's international reach.

The Houthis used targeting data provided by Russia to attack Western ships in the Red Sea earlier this year, The Wall Street Journal previously reported.

Additionally, earlier this year, a senior IRGC missile and drone program commander was evacuated from Hodeida port in April by a Russian warship, The Wall Street Journal cited a Western security official as saying. The Uzs has offered $15 million for the commander, Abdul Reza Shahlai, who is believed to have plotted an assassination attempt on the Saudi ambassador in Washington as well as an attack that would have killed 200 US civilians.

Iran has continued to broker talks between Russia and the Houthis regarding a transfer of anti-ship missiles, Reuters cited three Western and regional sources as saying. Russia is reportedly considering giving the Houthis the missiles in retaliation to the US giving Ukraine arms to strike within Russia.

"Russia is negotiating with the Houthis for the transfer of Yakhont supersonic anti-ship missiles," said a Western intelligence source to Reuters. "The Iranians are brokering the talks but do not want to have their signature over it."

According to Reuters, Russia has yet to decide to transfer the Yakhont missiles – also known as P-800 Oniks - which experts said would allow the militant group to strike commercial vessels in the Red Sea more and increase the threat to the Western warships defending them.

Lenderking said Moscow is “using Yemen as a way to get back at the United States.”

Reuters contributed to this report.