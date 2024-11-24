Iran is making nuclear moves in conflict with West - analysis

Iranian state media is highlighting Tehran’s decision to activate centrifuges linked to the nuclear program. Iran also says it wants to expand its enrichment capacity.

These moves appear to be about sending a message to the West. Iran has already enriched a lot of uranium in recent years. Iran’s real hurdle to nuclear weaponization is to make a bomb to test and put it on a missile that can carry it. The regime is moving in that direction, but for now, it’s making more noise about the enrichment program than the weaponization.

“Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Qalibaf says the Islamic Republic began activating its advanced centrifuges in response to a politically motivated measure by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors (BoG) on the country's peaceful nuclear program,” Iran’s IRNA reported on November 24.

Iran claims it is responding to the IAEA. “The actions of the three European states and the US, which are politically motivated and detrimental, resulted in an unjust resolution regarding Iran's peaceful nuclear program,” the parliament speaker added.

"The speaker underlined that the three European countries and the US are using Iran's peaceful nuclear activities as an excuse to advance their illegitimate measures, undermining the credibility and independence of the IAEA and disrupting the constructive collaboration between Iran and the agency."

Now, “Iran will significantly accelerate its uranium enrichment activities by installing thousands of new advanced centrifuges over the next few months, following the Western-backed censure at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA),” IRNA noted. Behrouz Kamalvandi, a spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, discussed this issue over the weekend.

“There is still an opportunity for interaction and cooperation, setting aside the approach of pressure and threats. While Iran has prepared itself to confront threats, it prefers interaction over confrontation,” he said.

Next steps in Iran's nuclear program

Iran is now positioning itself to enrich more uranium and prepare for the next steps in its nuclear program. This would likely happen as Trump comes to office in January.

“However, what will happen on the ground is that in the next 4 to 6 months, with the activation of thousands of new centrifuge machines, the speed of enrichment will increase, new infrastructures will be established, and some other actions will take place,” Kamalvandi said.

“Thus, the Western parties that have been trying to push back Iran's nuclear program will face a different reality: a program that is significantly broader and more advanced, both quantitatively and qualitatively, which will certainly not bring them any joy,” he noted.