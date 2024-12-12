8 confirmed dead in Cairo building collapse

At least eight people were killed and three injured when a six-story apartment building collapsed on Tuesday in Cairo’s Waili neighborhood, according to Egypt’s Health Ministry.

Cairo Governor Ibrahim Saber said in a statement that the injured were taken to local hospitals while authorities evacuated nearby buildings as a precaution.

The building, constructed in the 1960s, crumbled for reasons yet to be determined. The governor's office added that prosecutors have launched an investigation into the incident.

Building collapses are not uncommon in Egypt, where poor construction practices and lack of maintenance plague many neighborhoods, particularly in shantytowns and impoverished areas affected by urban plight. Decades of weak enforcement of building codes have exacerbated the problem, leaving many structures vulnerable to collapse.

Unlicensed buildings abound

Despite government efforts to build new neighborhoods and combat illegal construction in recent years, large sections of Egyptian cities remain filled with unlicensed buildings that fail to meet safety standards. The sun rises behind the Pyramids in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, June 16, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY)

Cairo, home to over 10 million residents and situated along the Nile River, is Egypt’s sprawling capital and largest city. It is the most populous city in the Arab world and has long faced urban planning challenges due to rapid growth and inadequate infrastructure.

To alleviate Cairo's congestion, the Egyptian government began construction on the New Administrative Capital (NAC) in 2015. The NAC is a planned urban area and satellite city in the greater Cairo area. It is expected to house some 6 million people and the main organs of the central government.