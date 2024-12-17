Gaza hostage deal can be reached within a month, sources tell 'Post'

“There is significant progress, a hostage deal can be reached even in less than a month,” two officials with knowledge of hostage deal negotiations told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday evening.

Behind the scenes, there is a “positive atmosphere in the talks,” officials involved in the negotiations, Hamas itself, and reports in Arab media all said on Tuesday.

Two officials visiting the region – from the current and upcoming US administrations held talks on the hostage deal issue on Tuesday: Brett McGurk, White House Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, along with Adam Boehler, the man tapped by President-elect Donald Trump as his special envoy for hostage affairs. Boehler is on a private visit but met with Brig.-Gen. (res.) Gal Hirsch, Coordinator for the Hostages and the Missing, Defense Minister Israel Katz, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

One of the obstacles facing both sides to the hostage deal is that every first stage, which is expected to last between 40-60 days, will terminate once Trump has already taken office.

Sources told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday that Hamas fears one possible outcome in particular, and has asked for guarantees on the matter: that Trump may allow Netanyahu to automatically resume military operations in Gaza right away after the first stage is complete, and not advance to the second stage.

This, in contrast to Hamas’s understanding of how US President Joe Biden would approach it – apply more pressure on extend the ceasefire once the first stage comes to an end; it wouldn’t be automatic like with Trump.

Israel has said in the past that it will refuse for such guarantees to be given to Hamas. But, it seems the terrorist group feels that maybe, with the warnings put out by Trump that a deal must be reached before he assumes office on January 20, there is a chance to secure these guarantees.