'We felt pride': Israel Air Force personnel share about their complex operation in Yemen

The IDF prepared extensively for the strike in Yemen. Over time, more and more targets were added to the attack, and in the end, five targets were hit, each containing dozens of components.

The IDF estimates that the strikes, which involved three women from the Israel Air Force (IAF) team, will disrupt the Houthis' ability to receive weaponry from Iran via shipment.

Lt.-Commander D is the head of the Air Control division and a reservist since his release in February. During Israel’s second strike in Yemen, he was in the IAF control room:

"We’ve been training for orders to strike in 'third-circle countries' (countries that do not share a border with Israel) for a long time. This is a very large operation, and we each have our role to play. Yesterday, we were on high alert and made preparations for the operation. There was a strong sense that it was a special and important mission and special capabilities leading to one night of execution. We accompanied dozens of aircraft, ensuring synchronization with precision and professionalism," says D.

According to him, this was a powerful strike like none seen before in Yemen: "This is the first time we've attacked the capital of Yemen, Sana'a. We hit strategic sites of the Houthis and attacked the ports." D described the tension in the control room: "We were all alert and knew our roles. It was a long strike, and we were constantly on alert. The planes reported the release of the weapons; they knew we were here, and we stayed sharp until the pilots returned home." IAF jets departing for strikes in Yemen, December 19, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

He also added, "The Air Force is the long arm of the IDF, providing responses for both short-range threats and countries in the third circle. In the end, the Air Force delivers high-quality and successful operations. Our enemy, no matter how hard they try to harm Israel, does not succeed."

One pilot in the operation speaks on the planning and execution

S, a pilot in the strike operation in Yemen, spoke about the importance of all Air Force units in the complex mission and the preparations involved: "For the past year and a half, we’ve been working around the clock. The campaign spans all sectors, and it constantly expands and grows. We’ve been preparing for this operation for a long time. It’s an operation involving everyone in the Air Force, from the technical tower to the pilot," S said, adding, "Everyone has an impact, and that’s what makes it successful."

According to S, after the operation, he felt pride and hoped the action would bring calm. He shared what little he could about the Yemen strike from the cockpit: "A very long flight, including mid-air refueling at night. On the way to the target, we focus on synchronization between all aircraft, ensuring everything is ready. On the way back, we think about how to get home safely. The main thing is to achieve peace and justice."

S elaborated on the work of the Air Force: "We see the technicians working hard—everyone contributed to the operation's success, which belongs to the entire system. I can’t do it alone. We’ll carry out every mission wherever needed. We can’t let up. On the way back, you also think about the next mission. Every person in the chain has an important role in the operation."