What do the Houthis hope to achieve as they lash out on Israel? - analysis

The Iranian-backed Houthis have increased their attacks on Israel this month. They have carried out four ballistic missile attacks in the last ten days.

The missile attacks now appear to be increasing to a point where they happen every night. This is forcing millions of Israelis in central Israel into shelters.

Israeli leaders and officials have vowed to strike back. However, Israel has so far carried out three rounds of strikes on the Houthis.

What do the Houthis hope to accomplish in their attacks? On the one hand, one could argue that these attacks are more of a nuisance than a major threat.

Launching one ballistic missile a day or a week terrorized civilians by sending them to shelters but is not a war-winner. Graphic of Sirens sounding across central and southern Israel following a projectile launched from Yemen (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Recalling the past

However, it’s worth recalling that the trauma of Israel feeling unprotected during the Gulf War when Saddam Hussein launched Scud missiles at Israel led to Israel’s current expertise in air defense. Israel cooperated with the US to develop the Arrow and David’s Sling systems. Israel built Iron Dome on its own.

The Houthis know that their missiles will likely be intercepted. However, they may think that they can try to get some of the attacks through Israel’s air defenses.

They have made claims about using “hypersonic” missiles in the past. Technically, a missile that is “hypersonic” travels more than five times the speed of sound.

However, for ballistic missiles, this is not a new achievement because in their terminal phase, when they plummet toward the target, they may reach very high speeds. However, “hypersonic” weapons are mostly hyped in terms of maneuverability, meaning the warhead can maneuver at the end of its flight.

This makes it hard to intercept because it does not follow a simple, predictable flight path.

It's possible the Houthis are seeking to use new technology, likely with guidance and advice from Iran. As such, they are a testing ground for Iran.

They have played this role in the past by using drones and missiles during the civil war in Yemen and to attack Saudi Arabia. The Shahed 136, which Iran exported to Russia, was likely first exported to Yemen, for instance.

What is the strategy for the attacks?

Therefore, one could see the increased Houthi attacks as trying to take advantage of the focus shifting from Lebanon to other fronts to try out new threats.

However, why didn’t they do this six months ago? It would appear the timing of the attacks have come after Hezbollah ceased its fire after the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire on November 27. In addition, it comes as Hamas has seen its rocket launch capabilities weakened.

In addition, the Iranian-backed militias in Iraq appear to be pausing their attacks on Israel. This leaves the Houthis as the proverbial “last man standing.” They are clearly trying to provoke and show that they can shoulder the burden of being the “last man.”

Let’s unpack what the main goal of the Houthis may be. First, they want to test their missiles.

Second, their Iranian backers want to test the missiles against Israel. This is because Iran doesn’t want to directly attack Israel, at least not at this time.

Third, the Houthis want to show that they can take over for Hezbollah as the new senior partner in the Iranian axis, shouldering the burden of being the “last man standing.” Fourth, the Houthis likely want to provoke a response from Israel. They may feel this will help them gain popularity at home.

The Houthis are bragging and threatening. They have been warning the US and Saudi Arabia in recent days. “A member of the political bureau of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has said that there will be no red line for Yemenis or the resistance group in targeting American interests in the region if the US invades the Arab country,” Iran’s state media reported on December 25.

The Houthis also claimed that they had foiled a US and “Zionist” plot. This shows that the Houthis are lashing out. They are willing to confront the US, Israel, and perhaps Saudi Arabia and other states. They feel a kind of arrogance after a year and two months of attacks.

They hope to position themselves as a regional leader in years to come. It’s not clear if any country will agree to accept this, but being able to blockade shipping in one of the world’s key shipping lanes clearly gives them leverage and clout.