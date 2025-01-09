'A better future for Lebanon': FM Gideon Sa'ar welcomes election of Lebanese president Aoun

Shortly after the Sa'ar's welcome statement, it was reported that National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi had told Israeli ministers not to address the appointment.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JANUARY 9, 2025 17:49
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar. (Illustrative) (photo credit: Canva, REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR, YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar warmly welcomed the election of Joseph Aoun as Lebanon's president  in a Thursday X/Twitter post.

"I congratulate Lebanon on electing a new president after a prolonged political crisis," Sa'ar stated in the post. 

"I hope that the election will contribute to strengthening stability, a better future for Lebanon and its residents, and good neighborliness," he added. 

Shortly afterward, Israeli state broadcaster KAN News reported that National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi had told Israeli ministers not to address the appointment in any public statements.

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Lebanon's army chief Joseph Aoun stand after Aoun is elected as the country's President at the parliament building in Beirut, Lebanon, January 9, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)
'Election shouldn't be addressed'

"The election of the president in Lebanon is an internal event and should not be addressed," KAN quoted Hanegbi as saying. 

The congratulations came after Lebanese lawmakers elected army chief Aoun for the position to fill the vacant presidency. 



