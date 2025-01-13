Lebanon’s Nawaf Salam emerges as possible Prime Minister choice - analysis

Consultations were held by Lebanon’s new President Joseph Aoun on January 13 regarding the new Prime Minister of Lebanon. Developments are moving fast after the election of Aoun last week.

Lebanon has lacked a president for two years and Najib Mikati has been a caretaker Prime Minister of the country during that time. This resulted in Mikati essentially becoming the leader of the country even though Lebanon is supposed to have a president. Lebanon’s politics are divided along sectarian lines, meaning the presidency is historically held by a Christian whereas the Prime Minister is a Sunni Muslim.

Now that Lebanon has a new president, the prime minister’s office is up for grabs. Lebanese Member of Parliament Fouad Makhzoumi announced his decision to withdraw from the race for Prime Minister on January 13, paving the way for a close race between Mikati and Lebanese diplomat and jurist Nawaf Salam.

Lebanese Member of Parliament Osama Saad named Nawaf Salam as a choice for prime minister-designate during recent consultations at Baabda Palace, the residence of the President, during consultations. Saad is one of the heads of numerous parties in Lebanon. Another Lebanese politician named Ibrahim Mneimneh had announced he would be willing to serve as prime minister, only to then step aside in favor of Salam. NAWAF SALAM, president of the International Court of Justice, speaks at in The Hague. The writer notes that the court is deliberately ignoring Israel’s legitimate historical and legal claims to the West Bank and east Jerusalem. (credit: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS)

Who is Salam?

Born in Beirut in 1953, Salam is a career diplomatic and jurist. A former lecturer at the Sorbonne in France, and at the American University of Beirut, he has also worked as a lawyer. He was Lebanon’s Ambassador to the UN from 2007-2017.

In February 2024 he was chosen as the 27th president of the International Court of Justice. He was supposed to serve for three years. It has not yet been a year. Salam is known as a harsh critic of Israel. He often condemned Israel when he was Lebanon’s envoy to the UN. As head of the ICJ he has also condemned Israel.

Consultations on the next prime minister of the country are expected to end on January 13. A vote will then take place in parliament, according to Al-Ain media in the UAE. Makhzoumi has supported Salam as it appears many groups are coalescing around the former diplomat and current head of the ICJ.

"Based on my conviction that the presence of more than one opposition candidate will inevitably lead to everyone's loss, and that Lebanon needs a radical change in the approach to governance, and a government that keeps pace with the aspirations of the new era of sovereignty and reform, and contributes to implementing the oath of office, which requires the broadest possible alliance, I announce my withdrawal from the candidacy,” Makhzoumi said.

The goal of those stepping aside for Salam is to unite the various opposition parties who have opposed Hezbollah in Lebanon. Those backing Salam include the Christian Strong Republic bloc in parliament which has 19 seats, as well as Christian Kataeb with 4 seats and the Renewal or Tajdid group of several members of parliament.

The Force of Change group and independent members are also backing Salam, Ain-Ain claims. “A source also did not rule out the possibility of the Strong Lebanon bloc (14 MPs), headed by Gebran Bassil, voting in favor of Salam,” the report said. The Druze Democratic Gathering party appeared to still waiting to decide but is leaning toward Salam. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Voices in Lebanon depict Salam as part of a new desire for reform and support for a “sovereign” Lebanon. This would appear to be coded language that indicates a Lebanon free from Iranian influence and also free from Syria. With the Assad regime gone, Lebanon has less to fear from Syria, which occupied Lebanon from 1976 to 2005. In addition Syria and Hezbollah have been involved in numerous assassinations in Lebanon.

However, despite a sense that Aoun or Salam might want a more sovereign Lebanon, neither of them presided over this development when Aoun was army commander and Salam was at the UN. Instead Lebanon did not fulfill its duties after 2006 and let Hezbollah rearm and return to southern Lebanon and plunge the country into war with Israel.

Mikati should not be seen as defeated yet. He enjoys the backing of Hezbollah and the Amal movement as well as other groups in parliament. “Mikati relies on his extensive experience in managing government affairs, as he previously assumed the presidency of the government in 3 different periods: the first in 2005 when he led a government to supervise the parliamentary elections, the second in 2011, and the third since 2021,” Al-Ain noted. Al-Ain concluded the chances are about equal that either man might win.