Qatar’s UK ambassador calls for Emir to receive Nobel Prize for ceasefire mediation

Qatar’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, Sheikh Abdullah Al-Thani, has called for the Emir of Qatar to be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize following the successful mediation of a cease-fire and the second round of hostage releases by Hamas.

The ambassador made the statement to The Jerusalem Post after the release of Israeli hostage Romi Gonen, whose mother, Meirav Leshem-Gonen, he had met last year in Berlin while serving as Qatar’s ambassador to Germany.

“Wisdom triumphed over revenge, ending the longest conflict in modern history,” Sheikh Al-Thani declared. “Families of hostages and prisoners in Tel Aviv, Gaza, and the West Bank celebrated their reunion in a historic moment of unity.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani attend a meeting in Lusail, Qatar, Friday Oct. 13, 2023 (credit: JACQUELYN MARTIN/POOL/REUTERS)

Qatar's role

The ambassador highlighted the global effort behind the success, crediting world leaders and public opinion for upholding international law and humanitarian principles, which prevented the situation from spiraling into “darker times.” He described the cease-fire as the first step toward a lasting peace based on a two-state solution, stressing the importance of continued international support to achieve that goal.

Qatar’s central role in mediating the agreement, despite immense pressure, was emphasized by Sheikh Al-Thani, who called for recognition of the country’s efforts. “Qatar, despite immense pressure, played a pivotal role in ending the war. In recognition of its sacrifices and leadership, I call for nominating Qatar’s Emir for the Nobel Peace Prize,” he concluded.