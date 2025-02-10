The Houthis may have stopped attacks but they haven't forgotten the war - analysis

From November 2024 to January 2025, the Iranian-backed Houthis sought to make themselves the major front against Israel. They increased their use of ballistic missiles to target central Israel.

The missiles caused alarms across a swath of Israel, sending millions to bomb shelters. This continued for two months, and the Houthis showed they could launch missiles every few days. However, since the ceasefire in January, the Houthis have remained quiet.

The Houthis are observing the ceasefire in line with other Iranian-backed groups. Those groups said they were attacking Israel inn solidarity with Gaza. This was part of an Iranian plan that sought to “unite the arenas” against Israel, essentially to create a seven-front war against Israel. Hamas triggered this war on October 7.

Hamas had held talks with Iran, Hezbollah, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad over the last several years about working more closely. The Houthis increasingly were part of these discussions, likely via a channel to Beirut and Tehran that sought to bring them into the fold.

The Houthis began their campaign against Israel slowly in the wake of October 7. They began targeting Eilat and southern Israel with drones and missiles. Then they began targeting ships in the Red Sea that they claimed were linked to Israel. They even hijacked one ship and sank others. Later they graduated to using long range drones and missiles to target central Israel. A banner depicting U.S. and Israeli flags is burned, as protesters, mainly Houthi supporters, rally to show support to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen December 13, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)

Houthis haven't been deterred

Now, what has become of the Houthis? Israel launched several rounds of airstrikes on the group, targeting areas in Hodeidah port and elsewhere in Yemen. However, it doesn’t seem these airstrikes deterred the Houthis.

The Houthis may have stopped their attacks, but they have not forgotten the war. Recently the group held a military parade in Hodeidah governorate in Yemen in which they claimed that 8,000 men graduated “Al-Aqsa Flood courses.” This is clearly a message about support for Hamas because the Houthis have named the course after the October 7 Hamas attack.

The Houthis media Al-Masirah said on February 10 that “the grand military parade reflected the level of combat readiness of the graduates of the Al-Aqsa Flood courses, who represent reserve forces trained in various weapons, physical preparation and military culture based on a solid jihadist faith reference to preserve national sovereignty, protect the land and defend the religion of God and the oppressed.”

The same report said that the graduates of these courses are now ready to confront the “plans and conspiracies of the American-British-Zionist evil trinity and those who revolve in their orbit.”

The graduates of the recent program "chanted slogans" to celebrate their courses. The whole event sounded a bit tedious.

“The speeches during the presentation expressed pride and honor in the graduation of this large batch of Hodeidah’s sons, which comes within the framework of continuous preparation and readiness to confront any threats within the battle of Yemen to confront the American-British enemy and anyone who dares to tamper with Yemeni sovereignty,” the Houthi media said.

This is part of the Houthis continued support for the Palestinian people, the report added.