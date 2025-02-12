Houthis deport homophobic blogger, accusing him of 'supporting homosexuality'

Ahmed Elbadawy, an Egyptian-French travel blogger who entered Israel and filmed a homophobic video in Tel Aviv in 2022, was deported by Houthi authorities after being accused of 'espionage and supporting homosexuality.’

The young blogger, who currently lives in France and holds dual nationality, told the story of his imprisonment and deportation from Sanaa a couple of weeks ago in a video that received almost two million in ten days.

According to his account, he arrived in the South of Yemen, and then, following a 20-hour journey featuring roadblocks and safari-like driving in the desert, he finally arrived in Sanaa and was told by authorities to hand over his passport.

Elbadawy claimed that he was among the first hundred foreigners to have visited the area in the past years and that entry was complicated as he apparently didn’t coordinate with authorities properly, despite the fact that some passport control guards had known him for his viral videos.

According to Elbadawy, The next day, when he came back, he was told that his passport couldn’t be found, and people there started acting strangely as if they didn’t know him. Suddenly, he was left with three officers who did not act as nicely to him as the ones from the day before and who told him he was being taken to an interrogation. Protesters, largely Houthi supporters, rally to show solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen, June 7, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)

During the interrogation, he was told to show his phone, where officers found footage from his visit to Israel featuring pride flags. Elbadawy was then told that those who visit Israel can’t enter Yemen and was asked several times if he supports homosexuality.

Despite rejecting the claims and stressing that the video he made in Tel Aviv was, in fact, in support of Palestine and in denouncement of homosexuality, and despite the officers’ viewing the video and admitting that there was a misunderstanding, the officers finally announced that he was to be deported, and sent him to three days of forced stay until he was finally deported to Jordan.

‘Get our land back and purge it from perversion’

In his 2022 video, which garnered almost four million views, Elbadawy can be seen walking around Tel Aviv, referring to it as “occupied Jaffa,” explaining that he is there not for normalization but because it is Arab land and they must prepare to take it back.

In the video, filmed several days before pride month in June, Elbadawy focused specifically on pride flags, denouncing Tel Aviv for being the “largest city in the world in promoting rights of sexual perversion,” as well as drugs. “This is a corrupt society, and it’s in our interest,” Elbadawy contemplated.

“Inshallah, once it’s back in Arabs’ hands, it would be emptied from guys with sexual perversion,” he said in that video. Expressing dismay at Tel Aviv’s night scene, he also claimed Israelis don’t work, as that this kind of leisurely life can only be possible if they are paid by their countries through foreign governments who send money ‘to kill Arabs.’ Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

He also named Tel Aviv the most expensive city in the world, complaining about the priciest shawarma sandwich he ever had, even in an Arab-owned restaurant, and claimed happily that some Palestinians steal scooters from the streets of Tel Aviv and take them to the West Bank.

Luai Ahmed, a Yemeni-born peace activist, leader at Builders of the Middle East, and member of the LGBTQ community himself, commented on the affair:

“This is a well-known blogger that travels around the Middle East, and it was surprising to see that he made it to Tel Aviv as well. I was excited to see that he went to Yemen but it was no surprise that the Houthis gave him trouble."

“Watching his video in Tel Aviv with his rampant homophobia and antisemitism is very upsetting, and he should have never been let into Israel."

“This blogger is but an example of the institutionalized ignorance and antisemitism that became part and parcel of too many societies in the Middle East, and this problem must be fixed by us.”