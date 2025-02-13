Pakistani Sufi leader breaks barriers and build bridges with historic visit to Israel

A Pakistani Sufi leader visited Israel for the first time last month, traveling between Jerusalem and the Gaza envelope, visiting communities and hostage families.

Peer Syed Mudassir Nazar Shah, chairman of the Sufi Council and founder and president of the SACH Institute, is a religious leader born in Balochistan who currently serves as the custodian of a Sufi tariqa (religious order) in Punjab.

In an exclusive interview with The Jerusalem Post, Shah shared his personal story, his work promoting interfaith dialogue, his vision for a better future for generations to come, and impressions from his visit, arranged through the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA).

“My story began in 2004,” Shah recounted. “Pakistan was witnessing the most horrific terrorist attacks in its history. More than 80,000 people were killed just because of terror. My Sufi community, which constitutes the majority of Pakistan’s population, was attacked by a terrorist mindset that targeted our holy places and our leaders.”

According to Shah, Sufis constitute around 75% of the population of Pakistan, the world's second-largest Muslim country by population.

Sufism is often described from the outside as Islam’s version of mysticism, divided into four main schools of thought called ‘tariqas’ or paths. Rooted in eighth- and ninth-century spiritual leaders, Sufism is also credited for a large part of the historic spreading of Islam in the Indian subcontinent.

Throughout history, Sufis were also the target of institutionalized persecution, and, according to Shah, despite their large numbers, they traditionally don’t strive for political power nor propagate a global agenda but rather focus on their local communities and traditions.

Following the attacks, Shah began searching for solutions to the new situation.“We tried to find ways for de-radicalization,” he said, “to pressure the government and the state to act against the terrorists. The terror affected not only our lives but also the economy and our growth potential. These were difficult times.”

During this period, Shah began to connect with the international community and various religious leaders. In 2014, he was among the founders and leaders of the global Sufi Council, which he now chairs.

Breaking taboos and building bridges

"During this time, I first corresponded with Israelis, and I invited an Israeli speaker to my podcast," he shared. "I found it very interesting and enlightening."

“During this time, I first corresponded with Israelis, and I invited an Israeli speaker to my podcast,” he shared. “I found it very interesting and enlightening.”

Politically, Pakistan is one of the most hostile nations to Israel. It does not recognize the Jewish state, and Pakistani passports are notorious for carrying on their back cover the sentence: “This passport is valid for all countries except Israel.”

“As a Pakistani, talking to an Israeli was a very strange thing,” he added. “Until then, people in my environment thought it was difficult and didn’t try, but now the bridge has been built.”

Over time, Shah interviewed more than 60 Israeli researchers from around the world, which gave him an opportunity to make friends in Israel.

Later, the Abraham Accords arrived, and even more doors opened.

“We can talk about the ideological and political differences between us,” he added, “but the only way to move forward is to talk about the differences at the negotiating table in a friendly and respectful manner.” Shah continued, “All the Israelis I spoke with were very positive about political and social ties with Pakistan.”

In this context, Shah also wrote a book about the various religious footprints around Islamabad, which includes a chapter on a synagogue that was once there.

“When I shared it with friends in Israel, they were excited,” he shared. “It’s the first time that a Pakistani writer brings Jewish heritage to the forefront and makes it part of the general heritage of Pakistan.”

The book, titled Whispers in the Stone: A Sufi’s Quest Through Time, was launched at a virtual event hosted by the JCFA and featured a speech from President Isaac Herzog.

Shah mentioned that up until the war, there were some talks and hopes about a possible warming of relations between Israel and Pakistan.

“But then came October 7 – the most horrific terrorist attack I have ever seen. The destruction was complete, not only against civilians but also against the peace process that was developing in the Middle East, against building trust between the various communities, including in Pakistan.”

A Pakistani in Jerusalem

Shah’s ties with Israel grew even stronger when he visited the country for the first time in January through the JCFA following the announcement of the ceasefire agreement.

In Israel, Shah met his formerly virtual friends, as well as members of the Sufi community, other communities, and religious leaders.

“I got to learn about the situation on the ground,” he said. “We hear a lot in the news about what is happening in Gaza, but the massacre of October 7 itself was only a five-minute item in the news.”

During his visit, Shah arrived at the Nova festival site in Re’im, visited the destroyed Kibbutz Kfar Aza, and saw the site of the burned cars known as the “car graveyard.”

One specific meeting that made an impact on Shah was the one with the family of Hadar Goldin, whose body has been held by Hamas for over a decade.

“It’s a body, not a living person,” he said. “They are holding a body. It’s a shame – religion says that the body belongs to the family, and they have the right to their final burial ceremony. I condemn Hamas for their terror; this is an antisemitic terrorist organization,” he added.

Shah also commented on the resilience he saw in Israel. “Even those who lost their loved ones showed optimism. People lost half their families, and they are still able to hold on to hope – it’s eye-opening.”

When asked about the prospects of political relations between Israel and Pakistan, Shah stressed that he sees his role as one of human connections, building networks and friendships, and creating a space where people can be in dialogue. “I work humbly in this context and believe that this is the way to create the ability to rise above conflicts,” he said.

Shah also believes that there are many people in his country who appreciate and are curious about the connection with Israel.

“The taboo has been broken,” he said. “There are many Christian Pakistanis for whom visiting Israel allows them to visit their holy places,” he continued. “It is very important to them – they deserve to visit. Muslims also have holy sites in Israel, and even those who only want to help Gaza can’t ignore the existence of Israel and the fact that you cannot transfer aid through those terrorists.”

Shah continued, “Israel has its security needs, and they must be taken into account. This bridge to Israel is needed, and I hope that my visit will be part of that bridge.”

Sufism and the message of peace

For Shah, Sufism is the “essence of all religions,” not just Islam. “We believe it comes from the core, before Islam, Christianity, and Judaism,” he said. “Many claim they were there before everyone else. But Sufism is from that same religious core. There is Kabbalah and mysticism in Judaism and also in Christianity. Sikhism is also based on mysticism. Buddhism is also all mysticism. Without mysticism, religion is not complete.”

Shah continued, “For those who are trying to understand it, I always say that Sufism is the cultural representation of our religion. In the more institutionalized religion, scholars and religious leaders draw from what comes from above and speak it to the people below. Sufism is the opposite – it develops from the hearts of the people and rises up to the one God.”

In Israel, Shah participated in a special mystical gathering at a synagogue.“We all sang the name of God together, we danced in circles, we shared our thoughts, and it was right in the heart of Tel Aviv,” he shared.

“You don’t have to look for Sufis – you just have to go deep inside the heart. Everyone experiences mystical and spiritual experiences, and it is a matter of recognizing and identifying them. When you were born and hugged as a child, you received the spiritual values that were passed on to you from your mother. Everything that is within us is Sufi.”

For Shah, Sufism is also a possible cure for radicalization.

“Rigidity is growing in society,” he observed. “I understood that the rigidity in Islam comes from the place of Salafism and Ikhwanism (Muslim Brotherhood).

Society needs gentleness. An ideology that does not act on the mind but on the soul. I believe that Sufism is the best way to reach this place.”

According to Shah, “Sufism connects people from within because it is not a global ideology but poetry, folklore, and art of the land. ‘Owning your land’ is not a political term. It is done through connection to poetry, music, community, and connection at the spiritual level. For me, this is the cure for the state of society in the region.”

The Sufism, Arts, Culture, and Heritage (SACH) Institute he leads is one of those tools Shah aims to use to promote his gospel of peace. “This is a very powerful tool to solve these events of depression and extremism and connect more within society to each other, to celebrate diversity, and recognize mutual existence,” he said.

“We have experienced a lot of wars,” Shah said. “Now it is up to the parties to choose: to continue another two hundred years of wars or to mutually acknowledge the problems, aspirations, honor, and dreams of the other. To understand where they are coming from, their situation, ideology, fears, pains, and ambitions.“We do not want to pass on today’s situation to future generations. So we need brave people to solve the situation so that future generations don’t have to go through this.”