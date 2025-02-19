Qatar Emir’s Tehran visit signals key diplomatic moves amid US policy shifts - analysis

The Emir of Qatar arrived in Tehran on Wednesday for meetings with Iran’s President and Iranian officials. This is seen as an important visit by Tehran. It comes at a pivotal time.

The Trump administration is seeking to work on a deal to end the Ukraine war, and Saudi Arabia is poised to play a larger role in US policy. Meanwhile, the UAE hosted US Secretary of State Marco Rubio after he was in Israel.

Qatar hosts Hamas, and therefore, it is a key player in the ceasefire deal in Gaza. Therefore, if one adds up the role of these Gulf countries in US policy at the moment, it is easy to see why the Emir’s visit to Tehran is important.

Iranian media has noted that Tehran and Doha have had close relations for many years and that this improved in 2017 during the Qatar diplomatic crisis when Saudi Arabia led several countries to break ties with Doha.

Those ties were restored several years later. Iranian media noted that the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, arrived in Tehran for talks with Iranian officials to deepen bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian meets with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in Tehran, Iran. February 19, 2025. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

The Emir was received by Iran’s Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi upon his arrival at Tehran's Mehrabad Airport on Wednesday. He met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and other Iranian officials. Pezeshkian traveled to Qatar in October last year.

Iran and Qatar are seeking to deepen bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries. It’s likely that Doha may also be discussing the Iranian nuclear file because Doha could play a key role in any kind of US talks with Iran.

Trump administration signaling new approach

The Trump administration is signaling a possible carrot-and-stick approach to Iran these days that could result in a new deal with Iran.

Iranian state media IRNA noted that “the Emir of Qatar and his accompanying delegation will meet with top Iranian officials and are expected to sign documents to boost collaboration in economy, culture, education, and sports.

The trip follows Iranian President Pezeshkian's October visit to Doha, where he attended the Asia Cooperation Dialogue Forum and held talks with Sheikh Tamim aimed at bolstering bilateral ties."

It also noted that “Qatar has played a key mediating role in ceasefire negotiations in Gaza and maintains strong and pragmatic relations with Iran amid intense regional tensions.”