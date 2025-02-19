Trump administration cuts all funding for Palestinian security forces - report

The Trump administration stopped all funding for the Palestinian Authority's security forces as part of recent aid cuts, US and Palestinian officials told the Washington Post on Wednesday.

The freeze comes as the West Bank has seen a significant uptick in terror activity. The Jerusalem Post previously reported that the IDF was handling levels of terror in the West Bank similar to those around the time of the Second Intifada.

Trump's first administration had stopped all direct aid to the Palestinian Authority except for funding for training and reform for the security forces. The PA's security forces are trained through the Jerusalem-based Office of the Security Coordinator, which the US and various countries run.

The spokesman for the Palestinian security forces, Brig. Gen. Anwar Rajab told the Washington Post that the US is considered to be a “big donor to the PA projects," including security and empowerment training for the forces.

The Washington Post also cited an anonymous Israeli official who claimed that the Office of the Security Coordinator was “not affected in any meaningful way” by the aid freeze. He also claimed that “other donors have committed to make up the shortfall" that the US aid freeze has caused. Gunmen stand during the funeral of Palestinian Ribhi Shalabi, who was killed in clashes with Palestinian Authority forces, in Jenin camp in the West Bank, December 10, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)

However, a colonel who is in charge of training at the PA’s Central Training Institute told the Washington Post that the freeze has already paused security training. He also spoke on the condition of anonymity according to his office's protocol.

US aid freezes PA security forces

The anonymous PA official said that the US was funding a virtual shooting range for the institute, which it needs since Israel does not allow the PA to import bullets for live-fire training sessions because of security reasons.

The virtual range was almost completed before the aid freeze and has since stopped. The security training institute is now looking for alternative funders, the Washington Post reported.

The official also said that a meeting between the US and the PA security forces to examine the PA's operations against terrorist activity in Jenin, which paused after the IDF began operations in the West Bank last month, was postponed and hasn't been rescheduled.