'Terrorism thrives on complicity': Daughter of slain Iranian hostage mourns for Bibas family

"Yarden Bibas - the same jihadists who stole my father are the ones who stole your beloved wife Shiri and your two innocent children, Ariel and Kfir," Gazelle Sharmahd, daughter of executed German-Iranian dissident Jamshid Sharmahd, told her followers on X on Wednesday.

Gazelle Sharmahd is an anti-Islamic Republic activist whose father was kidnapped while on holiday in Dubai in 2020.

In two posts on X, Gazelle Sharmahd addressed the Bibas family, and "all victims of terror," ahead of the release of four bodies of hostages on Thursday morning. Among the four bodies are to be the three members of the Bibas family.

"Today is a painful echo of October 28th, the day the Islamic Regime in Iran announced they had executed my father," she wrote. "After 4 years of brutal torture, they murdered him and boasted about it to the world."

As I am holding on hope for the safe return of all hostages, I also want to share with all victims of terror some details of our shared pain. To everyone, who has been silent, you are complicit. To everyone who stood up for the safety of innocent hostages and freedom from… https://t.co/JCOAWtHT3G pic.twitter.com/WldFeNEtDl — Gazelle غزاله شارمهد (@GazelleSharmahd) February 20, 2025

She added that the autopsy was only performed last week, and now her family is "in a cruel, unthinkable limbo—waiting to discover whether the remains inside that casket are truly my father’s and to learn the gruesome details of how these terrorists ended his life." Bodies of slain hostages Shiri Bibas, Ariel Bibas, Kfir Bibas, Oded Lifshitz to be returned to Israel, February 19, 2025. (credit: Canva, Hostages and Missing Families Forum)

Sharmahd referred to it as "the barbaric reality of hostage-taking, where even death is shrouded in cruelty, and families are denied the dignity of certainty."

According to her, the next steps of Hamas are obvious: "Just like the Islamic jihadists in Iran, they will lie, deflect, and manipulate to escape accountability."

'Terrorism, plain and simple'

"But the truth is clear: hostages taken by jihadists, tortured, held against all international law, and returned in caskets," she continued. "This is terrorism, plain and simple."

Sharmahd also condemned international organizations and so-called human rights activists for staying silent on the matter, and for therefore being complicit: "terrorism thrives on complicity."

She directed a message to Yarden Bibas, who was released from captivity recently but whose family will be returning dead. "Nothing prepares you for what comes next," said Sharmahd. "The pain is beyond words."

However, Sharmahd said the terrorists will "fail to break us" as "we will hold hope."

"Hope for justice, hope that this pain fuels an unstoppable strength, hope that our loved ones become eternal symbols of resilience. We, who have faced the evil of jihadists firsthand, will stand together. We will be the force that fights back. No matter what tomorrow brings, you are not alone. We stand with you."